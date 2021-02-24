Mixing Tech and Sport – What’s the Future for Formula 1?

Formula 1 has always been at the cutting edge of technology. Ever since the first World Championship was held in 1950, teams have been working hard to develop innovative ways to make their cars go faster.

Pioneers like Professor Sid Watkins and Jackie Stewart have also helped to use technology to improve the safety elements of the sport. After the tragic death of Ayrton Senna in 1994, the FIA, under the leadership of Max Mosely, instigated copious changes that have helped to save many lives over the years.

More recently, many technical changes have been focused on the environment. The most notable being the introduction of the 1.6-litre turbo-charged power units that are designed to reduce the direct emissions of F1 cars and jumpstart the development of new energy recovery systems for road cars.

With F1 soon to head into the 2021 season, eyes will be trained on the new regulations that are due to come into force in 2022. But what does this mean for Formula 1 and how will it affect the sport’s future?

New Cars, New Philosophy

For quite some time, fans and aerodynamicists have been arguing that Formula 1 should change its entire philosophy around the generation of downforce. At present, teams are (mostly) forbidden from designing cars that generate use of “ground effect” to help them go faster around corners.

The ground effect works by shrinking the gap between the sides of the car and the track, creating a negative pressure underneath it, and effectively sucking the car to the ground. This was outlawed in F1 in the early 1980s, with designers using wings, winglets, fins, and other bodywork to create downforce instead.

However, the techniques employed on the current generation of cars create a lot of turbulent air, making it difficult for cars to follow closely and overtake each other.

In the US, IndyCars use ground effect with a lot of success. This is how the 2018 season opener in St Petersburg, Florida had 366 overtakes, while F1 averaged just 22 per race in 2017.

The change for 2022 cars will see F1 follow IndyCar’s lead, with new cars that’ll combine the fuel-efficient power-units with a slicker design that will make them look radically different.

Moving into the future, we’re likely to see a battle between designers trying to find innovative ways to interpret the rules for their advantage either with complicated aerodynamic designs or technical solutions like McLaren’s F-Duct and Mercedes’ DAS.

Using Big Data to Create New Betting Markets

Considering the fact that horse racing is one of the most bet on sports in the world, you’d expect motor racing to follow in its footsteps. However, for a long time, betting on F1 races wasn’t something many fans thought about. In fact, the sport’s former owner, Bernie Ecclestone, refused to allow sports betting sponsorship.

After F1 was bought by Liberty Media in January 2017, officials listened to what fans wanted and vowed to make “fan-centric” decisions. One of these came in 2018 when Formula 1 signed a deal with a data company to supply more information to betting companies, allowing them to offer more wagers to fans.

Formula One is one of the most technically advanced sports in the world, meaning it generates swathes of data thanks to thousands of sensors strategically positioned in the cars, on the drivers, and around the circuits.

Liberty Media has made a big effort to use more of this in its on-screen graphics packages for TV viewers, so it makes perfect sense to license it for use in sports betting too.

Three years on, demand for F1 betting is on the up, even in the United States where the sport has struggled to take hold. Most US sportsbooks now accept wagers on Grands Prix and have futures markets for the two World Championships. With competition for betting so strong in North America, most also offer three and four-figure free bet promotions to encourage fans of F1 and other sports to use them over a rival.

We’re probably going to see betting markets continue to grow over the next decade, and it’s likely that Formula 1 will seek to exploit even more of the data it generates to give more wagering opportunities to fans.

More Sustainable Technology

The hybrid engines were one of the biggest strides forward for F1 towards becoming a sustainable sport. However, this is just the beginning of a long journey for the championship.

In November 2019, Formula 1 announced an “ambitious sustainability plan” that, if realised, will see the sport cut its carbon footprint to zero. It won’t just cover the cars on track, but will encompass the sport’s entire operations, including travel, broadcasting, and administration.

This will see the removal of single-use plastics and better waste management during each race weekend. Fans will be offered new sustainable transport links to races, and the company’s offices will be powered by renewable energy.

In 2021, teams will be allowed to use natural fibres like linen, hemp, flax, and cotton in their cars. It’s now clear how this will be exploited by designers yet, but it could result in some classic F1 ingenuity.

Sometime before the end of the decade, we’re also likely to see more energy recovery systems added to cars, making them even more efficient than they already are.

While many fans won’t like it – after all, many already bemoan the quietness of the current power units – it seems inevitable that the internal combustion engine will eventually be removed from F1 altogether.

Technical Advancements in Safety

The 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix was a reminder of the dangers of motorsport. Millions watched live as Romain Grosjean’s Haas ploughed head-on into an Armco barrier, piercing the galvanised steel, splitting in two, and bursting into flames.

After what felt like hours, the Frenchman emerged from the fireball that engulfed his stricken car and was pulled to safety by the FIA’s Medical Delegate, much to the relief of everyone in the sport.

Advancements in safety technology undoubtedly saved Grosjean’s life in that accident; in particular, the Halo and the more fire-resistant driver overalls that were only introduced in 2020.

Today, F1 drivers wear a bionic glove while in the cockpit. This allows safety officials to see their vital signs like pulse and blood oxygen saturation before they even arrive at the scene of an accident.

Other technical innovations like the energy-absorbing TECPRO Barrier, abrasive asphalt-tungsten run-off areas, and the HANS device have all made the sport safer than it has ever been before.

In the coming years, we’re going to see even more technical innovations that improve safety in F1. These will likely focus on biometric data, improved barrier design, and more energy dissipation in crash structures.

All in all, F1 is made up of equal parts sport and technology. One without the other would make it a very different animal. As we move into a whole new era for the sport, keep your eyes peeled for new developments in the coming years.