LR: Luigi Mario, creator of the Super Mario series Shigeru Miyamoto and Mario Mario star at Universal Studios Japan’s upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park in Osaka. Nintendo / Universal Studios Japan

As Mario creator Shikeru Miyamoto puts it, being “daddy busy” is the energy that is going to get us to the end of this divine year.

Like many classic Mario adventures, the real-world theme park version of the series begins with a warp tube.

Incandescent lights guide visitors to the park.

This tube spits the audience into a copy of Beach Castle, first introduced Super Mario 64.

To walk around the structured image of the pop-oom battlefield of Super Mario 64, Bowser Jr. appears. Eventually, park participants will get a chance to “fight” Bowser Jr., although Miyamoto has not yet clarified how this will work.

Outside the Beach Fort …

… and within the largest, super Mario-themed central zone.

The hub zone is high. It will be interesting to see how these statues and characters look in terms of their size; Today’s video does not include any people nearby.

Power-up band, explained.

Six Mario themed bands will be available when the park opens. We like one of each, please.

Miyamoto actually smashed the heck out of various boxes and items throughout the video. Hope his wrist is okay.

First look at the Super Nintendo World app.

Now, don’t wake up the Piranha plant.

These constructions appear to be very large, however, we do not know how they will be next to the people.

The one-minute demonstration saw Miyamoto struggling to get the time right on this POW block puzzle.

Underworld theme as first shown to the world in Super Mario Brothers. ‘Level 1-2.

The power-up band reveals more secrets.

Miyamoto “shrunk” in one room, all the other items were much larger than him.

Mario Kart enters gravity.

A large stone bowser statue, the size of a miyamoto-chan.

Who was the first of our brave readers to translate this letter written by Bowser?

A look at the park’s Mario Kart ride, but no footage of how it works.

World premiere of the park’s Mario Kart-branded AR glasses.

On Friday, Nintendo and Universal Studios hid a plan they had been making in Japan for years: the first Nintendo-themed theme park, named Super Nintendo World. Who better to introduce the character creator, longtime Nintendo developer and designer Shikeru Mario than anything else to this life-size walk world?

The 15-minute video embedded at the end of this article, mostly revolves around the park’s introductory moments, is full of Super Mario melodies and interactive elements. Many of the park’s decorations and objects can interact with park visitors wearing a special watch, called a power-up band, which includes an amoeba-like NFC chip. Press its sensor next to park objects like the Super Mario Coin module and the new virtual item will appear in the synced Super Nintendo Global app on your smartphone. It is unclear how these virtual items will affect your arrival in the world of Super Nintendo, but Miyamoto-san refers to hidden places and hidden interactive panels for visitors to discover in person. (Additionally, those power-up pads are double the amoeba for compatible hardware such as the Nintendo Switch.)

Only one “ride” received a showcase in the video, albeit briefly: Mario Kart bet against Bowser. It is hosted inside a copy of Bowser’s Palace, and visitors will be seated in one of a series of Mario-style co-cards that appear to be attached to a track like a roller coaster, which can be controlled independently. It is not clear what visitors will see to that ride, but earlier reports about the rides’ magnified reality (AR) elements reinforced the park’s first official look with AR glasses, which are paired with the Super Mario hat.

Exit through the gift shop with Mario series creator Shikeru Miyamoto! Nintendo / Universal Studios Japan

Exclusive Merch? Osaka, why should you hurt any of us who can’t come to Nintendo?

More Exclusive Merch.

More Exclusive Merch.

Arguable Most Exclusive Merch in the world of Super Nintendo: A completely transparent, walking Super Mario toy.

Go back and forth between this and the next picture to see how Mario’s legs move with nothing but a push on his back.

This is a cool effect on the movement.

Popcorn flavors in the Super Nintendo world include “caramel peach” and “mushroom”. Nintendo

You will need more than popcorn to sustain the Super Nintendo world.

LCD panels “windows” into the restaurant’s kitchen.

Hello!

A series of screens promoting food options.

Cool Mario-logo murals on the ceiling.

Note: The toad doesn’t really make food in the Super Nintendo world.

Mushroom themed burger.

Mushroom themed pizza bowl. (We really like that bowl.)

Mario themed salad.

Coin block-themed dessert.

We anticipate that taking off the mask and consuming Mario themed food will not endanger anyone’s health.

Surprisingly, there will be a robust gift shop in the theme park, which Miyamoto-chan confirms will feature exclusive Nintendo brands — especially a robust Super Mario toy whose legs are exposed to walking motion without the need for batteries, with only one hand pushing. (It’s easy to forget that Nintendo’s history as a sports publisher was made up of an incredibly number of brilliantly designed toys, mostly thanks to former Nintendo designer Kunbe Yoko, who eventually became the first Game Boy mastermind.)

He led the audience through one of Miyamoto-Chan Park’s restaurants, which included the Todd theme and its kitchen “windows” (although these were high-res LCD panels with pre-made CGI animations for the Todd characters). Some of the park’s food options were shown, and anyone who came to a themed Japanese cafe knew the country would take over Its humorously designed food Very seriously this is immediately apparent in the weird looking food shown in today’s video.

However, today’s video does not reveal any other branded experience in the world of Super Nintendo, especially as it revolves around the famous Nintendo character Tonking or Yoshi’s adventure ride previously teased. We’ll have to wait until the park opens in Japan on February 4, 2021, to see if the non-Mario content will be open to the public during its launch window, and the Universal Studio’s locations in Orlando, Los Angeles and Singapore for a long time to get open for the Nintendo-themed park. (Surprisingly, today’s release includes several warnings about COVID protocols for Japanese launch.)

While I was keen to highlight the details of the video in gallery format, any Nintendo fan worth their salt is obligated to see Miyamoto-chan introduce everything fun in this park. I personally can’t remember the last time I saw a man who was excited by a project, and based on what has been shown so far, I don’t blame him.

