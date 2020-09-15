MLB, MLBPA reach consensus on post-season plan

12:52 PM: Major League Baseball Official announcement Postseason schedule with the start of the AL Wildcard series on September 29th. One notable thing about the schedule is that there are no scheduled holidays until the World Series, so the team won’t get a break (or chance to reset the pitching staff) unless the team wins the series in an early way.

10:25 AM: The player’s family can be quarantined at the hotel 7 days before the postseason, Rosenthal. Tweet. You can then join the bubble during the playoffs.

9:49 AM: Sherman Additional reports The team will continue to operate alternate training sites during pre-season quarantine, but transfers between alternate sites and the Big League roster are not permitted. Therefore, all players on the IL and 40-man roster are more likely to participate in the quarantine setup so that the club can continue the roster movement.

It’s not an ideal setup as these players are unlikely to be able to participate in simulation games and other standard workouts, but the league is definitely taking special care to ensure that the postseason is going on.

9:37 AM: Sherman Add Until playoffs, previously reported quarantine measures remain the same for players. All competing club members, including clubs playing at home, will be quarantined at the hotel for 7 days prior to the first round of post-season matches. It is tested daily during that period. Of course, if a team is eliminated in a post-season match for 7 days, those players can leave the hotel early.

9:30 AM: The Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association has agreed to a 2020 post-season plan that includes a “bubble” format hosted on the Division Series, League Championship Series, and World Series’ neutral sites, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Via Twitter). There will be an official announcement today.

The details of the arrangement are rare, but Last check, The plan was to host the ALDS and ALCS at the National League Stadium in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park in San Diego). In turn, NLDS and NLCS are hosted on a pair of American League sites, Rangers’ Globe Life Field and Astros’ Minute Maid Park. The World Series will also be staged at Globe Life Field. The first round will take place at the home park of Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the top seed of the matchup. Tweet.

That point seemed to be largely agreed, but other details had to be addressed. In particular, players opposed the quarantine measures that should be in place for family members before joining the bubble. Also, there seems to have been a discussion about allowing a limited number of fans, as Commissioner Rob Manfred suggested at an online event with Hofstra University’s business school last night.Link via Evan Drellich at The Athletic). It is not yet clear whether that possibility is included in the agreement.

“I hope the fan capacity of the World Series and LCS is limited.” Manfred said in his appearance. “… Obviously there will be protection for fans in terms of limited number, social distance, temperature check, etc. It’s the same kind of pod you’ve seen in NFL games. We will probably use the same theory.”

It’s noteworthy that it seems like a reach to refer to anything as a “bubble” when families and fans are allowed to enter the equation, even in limited quantities, but it’s under discussion. Limited fan attendance complicates health and safety protocols, but can mitigate the financial hit the club faces without gate revenue in 2020. It could also serve as a litmus test ahead of the 2021 season, but Manfred didn’t admit it. To return to normal from day one:

“I think the trick for what’s going to happen next year depends on the virus.” Said Manfred. “Virus control is’Is there a vaccine? Do you still see the spikes? ‘It will allow local governments to let us do it.”