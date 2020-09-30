MLB playoffs: schedule, Wednesday 8 match postseason Bonanza score

The 2020 Major League Baseball postseason kicked off on Tuesday with the semifinal wildcard series. This year’s playoffs have an extended field where 16 teams compete. Now Wednesday offers a full schedule of matches from the American League and National League teams in the ongoing draw.

There are 8 games in total and run from early afternoon to late night. There are no days off during this round as all Wildcard series games are played on the top seed team’s ballpark. This means there could be as many games like this on Thursday as well.

that much Dodgers and beam It is the parent seed in NL and AL respectively. that much Yankees You’re playing against Cleveland in the first round. Marlins, parents and White sox It ended a long post-season drought by October. Here’s the full itinerary of the semifinal wildcard series on Wednesday. Games from ESPN and ESPN2 can be streamed via: fuboTV (Try it for free).

Wednesday Wildcard Series Calendar

(All times are US/East)

Now, here’s what you need to know about each matchup.

Reds Braves game 1

RHP Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73) vs LHP Max Pride (7-0, 2.25 ERA)

that much Reds and Braves The Wild Card series features two of the best pitchers in baseball. While the Braves enter the postseason following their National League East 3 straight losses, they have to strike early against Bauer.

Astros-Twins Game 2

RHP Jose Urquidi (1-1, 2.73 ERA) vs RHP Jose Berry Os (5-4, ERA 4.00)

that much Twins It’s also another attempt to break the club’s record with a 17-match postseason consecutive defeat dating back to the ALDS in 2004. The postseason losing streak was already the longest in MLB history.

Marlins Cubs Game 1

RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.00 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Hendrix (6-5, 2.88 ERA)



The young Marlins will be the veteran. Cubs Wednesday at the series opener. This is Marlins’ third postseason look. They have never lost a post-season series in the history of the franchise. In Miami’s two previous times, 1997 and 2003, they won World Series titles. The Cubs, making their fifth post-season trip in six years, are hoping the entire lineup will continue to heat up after the club has scored 25 points in the last three matches of the regular season.

White Sox Track and Field 2

LHP Dallas Qcell (6-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Basit (5-2, 2.29 ERA)

With Keuchel on the mound, the White Sox will have a chance to deal with A’s another early exit in the postseason. In game 1 Lucas Giorito With 3 hits and a 4-1 win, he was immersed in a perfect match before being merged with 3 Lil Rivers.

Blue Jays-Rays Game 2

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-2 2.69 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Glass Know (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Rays’ Glasnow will follow. Blake snell Game 1 performance when he tries to block Toronto’s powerful attack. Meanwhile, Blue jays We hope that Mr. Ryu, who made a big hit in the offseason, can achieve the third place series.

Cardinals -Padres game 1

LHP Kwanghyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA) vs RHP Chris Paddock (4-5, 4.73 ERA)

Paddack nodded to Padres in Game 1 after the injury. Dinelson Lamet and Mike Kle Smelt. The card went with Kim Jack Flaherty, In part because San Diego’s lineup fights left-handers. The Padres confirmed their first post-season advance with a strong regular season record of 37-23 since 2006. Meanwhile, cardinal Overcoming the coronavirus outbreak that overpowered the club for 15 consecutive days. To qualify for the playoffs, the card had to play 53 matches over 44 days, including 11 doubleheaders.

Yankees-Cleveland Game 2



RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA)

Match 1 was touted as the season’s best pitching duel. Gerrit Cole facing Shane beaverBut instead, Cleveland was blown by the Yankees’ attack. It’s possible that in Cleveland’s potential elimination game, Tanaka and Carrasco will be able to make up for a pitched battle that doesn’t exist for Game 2 to take the mound. Tanaka has been turned off in the postseason, and the veteran has a 1.76 ERA with 37 strikeouts in eight playoff starts.

Brewers-Dodgers game 1

LHP Brent Sutter (2-0, 3.13 ERA) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA)

Milwaukee decided to play a game of bullpen in the Wild Card Series opener. Suter and his fellow bullpeners will face the best offensive in baseball.