M&M and sneakers maker buys kindy bars in an effort to make healthy snacks

The terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, have not been released.

This comes at a time when consumers are increasingly interested in healthy snacks and foods. Tuesday, this Sells candies Like M&M, sneakers and tweaks, there’s not much to offer before that.

In 2017 it acquired a minority stake in Mars. As part of that deal, it took control of Kind International, which helped grow the business outside the United States and Canada. The deal, announced Tuesday, makes Mars the owner of North America.

With the help of Mars’ initial investment, Kind has started selling its products in more than 35 countries and has introduced new products such as frozen nut butter protein bars and healthy, delightful snacks such as dark chocolate bar, the company said in a statement.