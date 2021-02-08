Monfils is eliminated at the Australian Open and goes to tears: “I ask for a little clemency” – Tennis

Frenchman Gael Monfils couldn’t help himself and went to tears in the press room after losing to Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3 at the Australian Open. The tennis player, 11th in the world rankings, has not won any of the seven games he has played since tennis returned to activity after stopping due to the pandemic.

“I would like to get out of this nightmare,” said the player, in French, without holding back tears. “I’m going to say what my mother tells me: ‘You have to keep training, things will be better.’ “I don’t have confidence, I feel bad. I play badly, I cannot serve, I cannot hit right, I fail, I am six meters from the line and I send the ball in the nets. Why? I don’t know. For a lot of things, I have mine I am honest, I say that I do not trust, it will take your time, “admitted the 34-year-old tennis player.

Then he asked for patience and “mercy”: “I feel judged and ask for a little leniency. Yes, I have lost a lot. I am trying, I am working but I cannot. I would like to stand up and say that this nightmare is but I’m here. If it happens again next week, I start over, I don’t know when it’s going to end. When a person falls, don’t shoot him. “