Monster Hunter filmmakers apologize after setback in China

As கோட்டாக்கு Recently announced, A racist conversation led to thousands of negatives Calls for a ban on reviews and film in China. The makers of the film have now apologized.

In the picture, a soldier yells at another soldier: “What are my knees? What kind of knees are these? C-knees. ”Twitter user Daniel Ahmed | Pointed out that the line is associated with an attacking rhyme. However, English dialogue and subtitles Do not Fit.

Chinese theaters began to pull A day after the film hit theaters.

Deadline The film’s production company, Konstantin Film, says it “apologizes to Chinese audiences”:

The Chinese tradition has no intention of discriminating, insulting or hurting anyone. Constantine’s film listened to the concerns expressed by the Chinese audience and removed the line that led to this careless misunderstanding.

Capcom Further Given A Chinese language statement distances itself from the film.

Tencent has been distributing the film in China, accordingly Deadline, The company is working with the Chinese government to rectify the situation. At the time of writing, it is unclear whether the theaters that pulled the movie will start showing it and whether this dialogue will be reduced in other areas.