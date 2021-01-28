Monster Hunter Rise: Special Versions of the Nintendo Switch System – Record Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition will be released in conjunction with the Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch on March 26. Players from all over Europe can take part in the hunt. In Capcom’s acclaimed RPG series.

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Reset edition shows an image of the game’s main monster Magnamalow on board, along with other obvious design elements of the theme that adorn the console and Joy-con. This version includes a download code for the Monster Hunter Reset Game, Deluxe DLC Kit * and additional content **.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Monster Hunter Rice version controller is sold separately, and it also features a Magnumlo design.

Free Monster Hunter Rice demo available until January 31st. Players can enjoy four different rides, learn to use the new Wirebug and Wiren Riding and become familiar with the game’s 14 types of weapons. You can enjoy two trips with other players in local or online multiplayer.