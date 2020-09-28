Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 5 Trailer Shows New Monsters And Halloween Celebrations

Monster Hunter World expansion pack, Ice bone, Has received some major free updates since its launch, and the next update will make some big additions. Update 5 Coming on October 1st, a new trailer will be released showing new monsters, costumes, and events available in the game.

This update introduces two new monsters: Fatalis, a traditional dragon-type creature, and an ice-like “arch-like” Bell Cana. You can unlock new sets of armor, 2 in Fatalis and 1 in Velkhana.

Another addition is the Universal Studios Japan collaboration quest, which is available around the world. This is interesting because most of the game collaborations have been done with other game franchises.

A new Halloween-themed event, Seliana Fest, is also added to the game. It will bring new armor sets and terrible furniture. There are other sets of equipment featured in the trailer above, including a set of armor that makes the hunter appear to run around in underwear.

This is the final free major update to wrap up a long campaign of free material. The next Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise, is coming to the Switch on March 26, 2021. GameSpot’s pre-order guide.