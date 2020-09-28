Home Tech Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 5 Trailer Shows New Monsters And Halloween Celebrations

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 5 Trailer Shows New Monsters And Halloween Celebrations

Sep 28, 2020 0 Comments
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 5 Trailer Shows New Monsters And Halloween Celebrations

Monster Hunter World expansion pack, Ice bone, Has received some major free updates since its launch, and the next update will make some big additions. Update 5 Coming on October 1st, a new trailer will be released showing new monsters, costumes, and events available in the game.

This update introduces two new monsters: Fatalis, a traditional dragon-type creature, and an ice-like “arch-like” Bell Cana. You can unlock new sets of armor, 2 in Fatalis and 1 in Velkhana.

Another addition is the Universal Studios Japan collaboration quest, which is available around the world. This is interesting because most of the game collaborations have been done with other game franchises.

A new Halloween-themed event, Seliana Fest, is also added to the game. It will bring new armor sets and terrible furniture. There are other sets of equipment featured in the trailer above, including a set of armor that makes the hunter appear to run around in underwear.

This is the final free major update to wrap up a long campaign of free material. The next Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise, is coming to the Switch on March 26, 2021. GameSpot’s pre-order guide.

GameSpot can earn commissions from retail offers.

READ  Microsoft can take 1 extra move toward the death of Net Explorer

You May Also Like

New iPhone 12 exclusive reveals amazing Apple design decisions

New iPhone 12 exclusive reveals amazing Apple design decisions

Toyota Supra found a test in'Ring with a different engine?'

Toyota Supra found a test in’Ring with a different engine?’

There is a new teaser from the Breath of the Wild sequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

There is a new teaser from the Breath of the Wild sequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The Google Store displays company birthdays in some countries.

The Google Store displays company birthdays in some countries.

Soapbox: The week after the PS5 showcase, Sony didn't say anything about the next-generation console.

Soapbox: The week after the PS5 showcase, Sony didn’t say anything about the next-generation console.

Making iPhone Home Screen'Aesthetic AF': How to Change App Icon in iOS 14

Making iPhone Home Screen’Aesthetic AF’: How to Change App Icon in iOS 14

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *