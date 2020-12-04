Montalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review: A Phone Call to Baby Yoda and Manto

Lucasfilm



Mandalorian Season 2 continued As of Friday, Episode 6 has hit the streaming service. In the wake of the revelation of Baby Yoda last week Real name and origin, Former Jedi Ahsoka Dano Sent I send (Point Pedro) To the planet Titan. There, he can be reached by a small crocodile force that can reach a master who can train him.

Episode 6 is titled Tragedy – we all went “O, O”, didn’t we? – and directed by Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, From evening to morning And Alita: Battle Angel) And the series was written by the creator John Pavro.

SPOILERS Let’s climb the mountain.

Boba Fed reborn

When Razor Crest lands on the Titan and begins to sail with the Croke forces, the second ship arrives – Slave I. You can identify it as the magnificent ship of Bopa Fett (Temura Morrison). We already know that He was alive He knew that Manto had bought his armor on the tattoo. He decided to do so at the most dramatic moment.

Boba wants to retrieve the shield, and appoints the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) To help him get it. One last time We saw her and she was shot in the gut and left to die in the sand of the tattoo, but we know that the mysterious figure who walked up to her after that incident was Boba. He fixed her belly with some belly parts and now they are super mercenary friends.

Lucasfilm / Screenshot Sean Keane / CNET



Negotiations for the armor of Boba and Fenneck are hampered by the arrival of Imperial Troop carriers, forcing them to kick asses of all kinds. Boba initially destroys the Stromroopers in this Tuscan Rider outfit (coffee stick would be very useful), but decides to take further negotiations in advance and snatches his armor from the razor crest.

The good thing is, an Imperial Cruiser soon destroys Manto’s ship with an orbital strike. By Razor Crest, you are basically the Millennium Falcon of this show, we will miss you.

Reunited with his armor, Boba is the Boba Fed we have always dreamed of. He easily wipes out the Stormroopers and uses a rocket to shoot both troop carriers that escape.

Unfortunately, the Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) Sends his Dark troops Manto and his new friends snatch the vulnerable crook before reaching the little boy.

