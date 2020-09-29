Montreal closes partly after coronavirus outbreak

after Coronavirus cases surge, Montreal will go into partial lockdown for almost a month, officials said Monday.

Quebec Prime Minister François Lego said at a press conference that three provinces in Quebec, Canada, the Montreal, Quebec City, and the Shodier-Apalache will be deployed under the government’s “red” warning system for 28 days starting Thursday. Monday.

“The situation is getting serious and the number of cases is increasing,” said Legault. “To limit the number of deaths, you have to act strongly right now.”

People in the “red” area — The maximum level of the government’s four-level alarm system — You cannot invite guests to your home and it is advisable to limit social interactions by restricting indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Bars, museums and cinemas are closed and restaurants are limited to take-out service only. The place of worship is limited to 25 at any time.

However, schools, beauty salons, hotels and other small businesses continue to operate.

The government will implement a financial relief plan to help struggling restaurant and bar owners, Legault said. People are also encouraged to maintain social distancing and limit travel between regions.

On Sept. 8, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé told a press conference that the green, yellow, orange and red regional alert system was designed to measure the “predictability” and epidemic status of the region. area.

“Red” was what health officials wanted to avoid, Dubé said at the time.

From Tuesday afternoon some rest areas are still “Green” or “yellow” State, but all regions of southern Quebec are marked with “orange” or “red”.

The new guidelines came after Quebec reported 750 new cases in Montreal on Monday, including 245. covid-19 Tracking system.

Ontario, located in western Quebec, reported 700 new cases, the highest recorded daily infection recorded in the area. Global news canada.

Legault said he hopes these new restrictions will curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re giving these steps four weeks to see if we can stop the second wave,” Legault said. “We all have a role to play. Every action is important. We will continue to fight with this virus.”