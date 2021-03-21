More than 100 migrants rescued from Libya in the Mediterranean – News

The rescue operation took place 34 nautical miles (63 kilometers) off the coast of Lebanon, according to the French news agency AFP.

AFP told SOS Méditerranée that 31 men, eight women and 67 minors had assisted, 51 of whom were traveling alone.

The French Humanitarian Association, based in Marseille, south of France, responded to the “crowded pneumatic ship in distress on international waters”, the voluntary charity explained on social networking site Twitter.

In the release, the organization said that a person who had lost consciousness was “being evacuated from the ship and recovering” and that “many survivors are in a strong emotional state.”

As of Thursday, “Ocean Viking” had provided assistance to ten people, three of whom were children and one who showed clear signs of dehydration.

This is the second shipwreck this winter. First, about 800 people were rescued.

Currently, two rescue ships are operating on that water, the other part of the Spanish voluntary organization Open Arms, which said on Thursday, Twitter, that it was “the worst border in the world.”

By 2020, more than 1,200 migrants will have died in the Mediterranean.

African immigrants from Tunisia and Libya are trying to enter Europe via Italy in search of deportation.

In early March, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Tunja Mizadovic, called on the organisation’s member states for “genuine European solidarity” to guarantee the “safe and rapid landing” of refugees and migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

The statement said, “An SOS for Human Rights. The gap in the protection of migrants in the Mediterranean is widening, ”said Tunja Mijadovic, who called on the states to guarantee” adequate and effective “relief and maritime recovery capabilities.

In this regard, the Commissioner urged countries to “respond quickly to requests for assistance.”

Among Mijadovic’s recommendations is to create safer and more legal ways, “starting with those in need of international protection”.

In addition, he called for an end to the evictions or other forms of repatriation of refugees and migrants to “areas or situations that are subject to serious human rights violations.”

“Stop blocking the human rights activities of civil society organizations if they are involved in the search, recovery and monitoring of human rights,” he suggested.

Mizadovic called on the states not to allow ship captains to refuse to follow procedures that affect the effectiveness of rescue operations and that “their laws do not criminalize searches and rescue operations” organized by these voluntary organizations.