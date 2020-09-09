Morning after Engadget | Engadget

Today, we cover the history of Blue Origin, reviewing Android 11 and more. But first: Three thousand two hundred megapixels. Shooting with the world’s largest sensor for digital cameras, 378 4K ultra-high definition TV screens allow you to display one image at full size. The image fidelity is so high that you can see the golf ball 15 miles away.

The camera will be mounted on Stanford University’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) telescope in Chile. Here, researchers will study dark energy, dark matter and produce “the largest astronomical film of all time.”

The sensor actually captures 16 megapixel images each with 189 charge-coupled devices (CCDs). So where is the image itself? Well, it’s still too early. This 3,200 megapixel image means that the world’s largest digital camera has passed the first critical tests. The team is still struggling to build the rest of the camera, but final testing should begin in mid-2021. Just think of a selfie.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 trailer shows a crew of landing in the future.

Season 3 will stream on October 15th.

CBS All Access has released the official trailer for the third season. Star Trek: Discovery, You can get a glimpse of what’s ready after the character entered the wormhole last season. (I think it’s a bit late for the spoiler…) Commander Michael Burnham and the rest of the USS Discovery crew take a one-way tour and show the alliance landing in an unknown, mostly collapsed future. It will be interesting given the first two seasons. Star Trek: Discovery It was originally set before the start of the Star Trek series. Now go to the other side of the timeline. Keep reading.

Android 11 review: incremental update that needs some improvement

The new OS finally offers a built-in screen recording function.

Engadget

Most updates to Google’s mobile OS are subtle and focus on communication, media control, and important privacy settings. According to Cherlynn Low, this update brings useful features like extended power menu controls, and it also brings the long-awaited built-in screen recorder. The new conversation section of notifications may require action, but the good news is that if you don’t like the changes in Android 11, you can mostly disable it. Keep reading.

Razer didn’t know that gum gamers needed him.

I can’t think much worse than’gamer gum’.

Razer, a maker of pretty decent neon-decorated gaming hardware, is getting into the gum. To meet the clear need for fortified gum as a follow-up to the focused Razer Respawn drink, the company has launched Respawn By 5 gaming gum.

Razer has partnered with Wrigley’s Five Gum (remember mid-2000s sci-fi ad?) to make chewing gum for gamers. With B vitamins and green tea extract, this product helps improve concentration and reaction time if you believe the company’s press release. The price of getting an extra edge? 10 pack for $27.99. Keep reading.