Following the US brokerage deal, Morocco’s main Islamist groups rejected the government’s plan to normalize relations with Israel.

The religious branch of the co-ruling BJP, the Solidarity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement on Saturday that the move was “disgraceful” and condemned “all attempts at normalization and Zionist infiltration.”

The Islamic BJP was very sensitive, supporting the actions of King Mohammed VI for the Palestinian cause, while reiterating the party’s “firm stand against Zionist occupation.”

Sources close to the matter said that unlike its government coalition partners who supported the deal, it took two days for the BJP to emerge from differences between the party’s senior leadership.

Morocco This week became the fourth Arab country to be declared since August US brokerage agreement to normalize relations with Israel following the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

A key feature of the Donald Trump brokerage agreement was the recognition of Morocco’s claim to sovereignty over the Western Sahara. The decades-old regional conflict against the Algerian-backed Policario Front has provoked Morocco to seek to establish an independent state.

“The United States has issued an important declaration emphasizing sovereignty over Morocco’s southern provinces and opening new frontiers to strengthen Morocco’s position in international circles. This further isolates the enemies of our regional unity,” the Islamic Party said in a statement.

King Mohammed VI was the last to speak of important diplomatic decisions.

On Friday, Morocco’s illegal Atl wal Ihsan, one of the country’s largest opposition groups, described the naturalization as “stabbing from behind for Palestinian cause.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat would reopen, which Morocco closed at the start of the second Palestinian uprising in 2000, and that full diplomatic relations would be established “as soon as possible.”

Jewish history and culture in Morocco will soon be part of the school curriculum – the “first”, state-of-the-art religion in the region and in North Africa.

The decision was “impacted by the tsunami,” said Serge Bertuko, secretary general of the Moroccan Council of Jewish Communities.

This is “the first in the Arab world,” he said from Casablanca.

The decision to include Jewish history and culture in the subjects was wisely initiated before the diplomatic agreement was announced.

The Jewish community in Morocco has been growing for centuries since antiquity, especially with the arrival of Jews expelled from Spain by Catholic monarchs after 1492.

By the late 1940s, Jewish Moroccans made up about 250,000 – about 10 percent of the population.

Many left after the formation of the state of Israel in 1948, the community now numbering 3,000, the largest in North Africa.