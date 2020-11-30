Moto G5G with 6.7 inch display, Snapdragon 750G, 5,000mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras launched in India

Today, Motorola Moto has launched the G5G as the first 5G ready phone for India. This is the first phone to come to the country with the Snapdragon 750G SoC. This phone offers users amazing features like large screen, 48 megapixel triple camera system, decent selfie camera and large battery with quick charging technology.

Moto G5G Specifications and Features

The Motorola Moto G5G It has an IP52 rated splash-resistant chassis that protects against leaks and splashes. The polycarbonate body smartphone measures 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm and weighs 212 grams. The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch large display. The MaxVision screen is an IPS LTPS LCD panel that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels full HD + resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio and HDR 10 support. The Lenovo-owned company claims to offer a body rate of 85 percent off the phone screen. In terms of visual design, it has a small aperture for the selfie camera in the top center.

The Moto G5G has a 16-megapixel front-facing f / 2.2 aperture. The back of the phone has a square shaped camera housing. It has a 48 megapixel main camera with f / 1. Aperture, 8-megapixel superweight lens with 118-degree FOV, 2-megapixel macro camera and LED flash. Rear cameras offer photo features such as Night Vision, Shot Optimization, Portrait Mode, HDR, CinemaGraph, Google Lens, EIS, Timelapse Video, Hyper-Labs Video, Slow-Motion Video Shooting and 30 FPS4K Video Recording. .

8nm Snapdragon 750G The octa core processor running at 2.2GHz is under the hood of the Moto G5G. This phone comes with 6GB LPDTR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The device has a shared SIM slot that can be used to insert a microSD card.

The Moto G5G smartphone is powered by a massive battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, which ensures 2 days of battery life. It supports 20W turbo power charging technology. MyUX Delicious Android 10 OS brings some customizations and often offers an Android-like experience. Other features available on the Moto G5G include dual SIM slot, WiFi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dedicated hardware key for calling Google Assistant and 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G5G Price and Availability

The Moto G5G is priced at Rs 20,999 (~ 8 238). The handset is available in two colors, Frost Silver and Volcanic Gray. It will be available for purchase through the Flipkart retailer site from December 7th. Customers with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can get an instant discount of Rs.1,000.

Motorola has dropped the Moto G5G OnePlus Nord 5G to become the cheapest 5G phone in India. Nord is currently available with a starting price of Rs 24,999 (~ 7 337). What is your opinion about the Moto G5G? Share your thoughts by posting your comments below.

