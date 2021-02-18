MotoGP will be announced on April 21st

Making sure the sun rises every morning, Milestone is developing another motorcycle racing game. Yes, we are talking about MotoGP rights to return with its 2021 version. The title was recently announced, and will be the first person to reach the new generation consoles.

Milestone seems to be very excited about the game, which was rated “the most realistic of all time”! This is not just due to 100% licensed teams and tracks. On the PS5, with support for advanced lighting, faster load times and the unique features of DualSense, the K4 runs at dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second.

In addition, there are many game improvements. Business Mode is the series’ “deep and complete” with many new features. In the new game, if you fall, you have to manually recover your bike to continue running. Earlier, if you fall, the game will restart you on track, but this time you need to find your bike and get yourself back. You will also need to monitor the brake temperature while the suspension system is upgraded, and there are long penalties to be careful.

MotoGP21 will be released on April 22, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.