Motorola is getting an update for the Moto G5G Plus Android 11

After bringing updates to the primary devices, Motorola has started releasing the Android 11 update for the Moto G5G Plus.

TheMoto G5G Plus The box was released in July 2020 with Android 10. Several months after the official announcement Google, Or operating system Android 11 Now being introduced to device users in Brazil. Update to the RPN31 version of the firmware. The Q4U-39-27-5 with a download size of 1.08 GB is currently being released.

The update includes Android 11 features like chat notifications, chat bubbles, audio recorder Screen Built-in, Quick Settings panel for media controls, smart device controls and more. In addition, the update also brings the February 2021 security link Moto G. 5G Plus.

A Motorola The list of devices eligible for the Android 11 update was revealed in December. After that, the Moto G Pro Surprisingly he did so in the first place. Currently the company has updated such devices Motorola Edge +(Verizon),Moto G8 e G8 Power EMotorola Edge.

This firmware version is for Moto G5G Plus Dual SIM variant with model number onlyXT2075-3-DS. Therefore, users in other regions will have to wait Motorola Officially expand this publication.

We don’t know if the device will get the next Android 12 anymore, but we can expect regular security patches Motorola. For now, if you are in Brazil, you can goSettings> System> Advanced> System UpdateTo make sure they already have it.

Device a Screen 6.7 inches and 1080 x 2520 FHD + resolution. The aspect ratio is 21: 9 high and thin. The screen has a 90 Hz update rate, which is powered by the mobile operating system Snapdragon 765, which includes the modem Snapdragon X52 5G integrated.

There are two different configurations; One with 4GB memory and 64GB storage, the other with 6GB memory and 128GB storage. One Drums The 5000 mAh battery allows the device to run for up to two days on a single charge and the 20 W turbocharger allows you to refill Drums Quickly.

The 48MP camera on the back of the phone produces sharp 12MP images with less noise Technology 4: 1 pixel pinning. It has an 8MP ultra wide camera, 5MP macro camera and a deep sensor. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP sensor and wide-angle selfie.