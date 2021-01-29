Home sport Mourinho after Tottenham defeat: ″ You can look ahead, say not much

Mourinho after Tottenham defeat: ″ You can look ahead, say not much

Jan 29, 2021 0 Comments
Mourinho after Tottenham defeat: ″ You can look ahead, say not much

Article

Titles

The Portuguese coach explains the defeat against Liverpool (3-1) by individual team mistakes.

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has justified his defeat this Thursday with defensive mistakes made by his players throughout the match (3-1) against Tottenham.

“In my analysis, we got off to a great start, but before reaching the canceled goal, we showed that the game was just like us: a big defensive error, which created a great opportunity for Mane,” the Portuguese coach “Spurs” continued, pointing out:

“In the first half, the team was very well organized, the goal we experienced was another mistake in the same position. In the second half we had to change the team, we were without Harry. [Kane, saiu lesionado] We had to change the structure. First minute, same mistake and Liverpool’s second goal. Then we responded, made another mistake, and agreed on one goal. It is a group that fights its own mistakes. Some unique bugs you saw. You can rewind and see again, needless to say, “Mourinho concluded in a quick interview.

READ  Neymar joins 500 guests at secret party - DNOTICIAS.PT

You May Also Like

Bola - The game hopes that Palhinha will be with Benfica (game) in Denpie

Bola – The game hopes that Palhinha will be with Benfica (game) in Denpie

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Geo on his 27th birthday - a boil

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Geo on his 27th birthday – a boil

Bola - Estore defeats Maratimo to secure first place in the semi-finals (Portuguese Cup)

Bola – Estore defeats Maratimo to secure first place in the semi-finals (Portuguese Cup)

Prague attack sports and education talks about the lack of education and humiliation

Prague attack sports and education talks about the lack of education and humiliation

CARVALHOLL: If I found red for that, everyone would be kicked out ... even the commentators »

CARVALHOLL: If I found red for that, everyone would be kicked out … even the commentators »

The Ball - Free for Robben Amorim and Point Pedro Consoles Derby (Sports)

The Ball – Free for Robben Amorim and Point Pedro Consoles Derby (Sports)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *