Mourinho after Tottenham defeat: ″ You can look ahead, say not much

The Portuguese coach explains the defeat against Liverpool (3-1) by individual team mistakes.

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has justified his defeat this Thursday with defensive mistakes made by his players throughout the match (3-1) against Tottenham.

Related

“In my analysis, we got off to a great start, but before reaching the canceled goal, we showed that the game was just like us: a big defensive error, which created a great opportunity for Mane,” the Portuguese coach “Spurs” continued, pointing out:

“In the first half, the team was very well organized, the goal we experienced was another mistake in the same position. In the second half we had to change the team, we were without Harry. [Kane, saiu lesionado] We had to change the structure. First minute, same mistake and Liverpool’s second goal. Then we responded, made another mistake, and agreed on one goal. It is a group that fights its own mistakes. Some unique bugs you saw. You can rewind and see again, needless to say, “Mourinho concluded in a quick interview.