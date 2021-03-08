Home sport Mourinho: «Bale broke the psychological barrier» – England

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
07 March 2021 – 22:55

Portuguese coach praises Welsh winger Biz and Tottenham’s approach

Jose Mourinho did not hide his “naughty” smile at the end of Tottenham’s defeat to Crystal Palace. By 4-1In the 27th round of the Premier League, Spurs scored four goals in a match for the seventh time since the beginning of the year.

“We scored beautiful goals, so Kane was fantastic and we play good football,” the Portuguese coach told BBC Sport at the end of the match. “It may seem like fun, but I’m happy with the goal we agreed on. In the last 10 minutes of the first half, I had a feeling that if I could finish 1-0, we’re going back the same way in the second half. , But we were in control. One mistake was enough, we agreed on a goal. So I had a positive feeling when we struggled, “he assured.

“In the 2nd half we all went inside. There was a feeling that a goal difference was not enough, then we made it 2-1 and then tried 3-1. I was happy with the approach,” Mourinho stressed. Contradictory. “We have scored 100 goals this season. I have a naughty smile because we are a defensive team … It’s been a good week for us, three games, 9 points, no injuries. We’re players ready to return to the team.

Gareth Bale scored twice in the crowd And Jose Mourinho confirmed the student was recovering from old injuries. “No one challenged Bale, we gave him all the support. After so many seasons with a variety of injuries, I found muscle injuries on him, and then they become more psychological than muscle injuries: they give rise to fears and instability. The moment he breaks that psychological barrier, it’s him, It’s not us, we supported him. He plays well, even against Fulham, nothing special … He’s awesome. It’s amazing to work with a player like him, ” Mourinho praised.

Written by Francisco Lorenzira

