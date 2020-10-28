Movies by Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh ​​Gourav will goose bumps.

White tiger Trailer: Stills of Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: Youtube)

highlight Priyanka and Rajkummar play couple roles in the film.

Adarsh ​​Gourav acts as a poor driver named Balram Halwai.

White Tiger will be released on January 22nd.

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie trailer White tiger It will be released on Wednesday evening and will be captivated by the screen until the end. White tiger It is an adaptation of a debut novel of the same name that won the Man Booker Award by Aravind Adiga, directed by Ramin Bahrani. In addition to Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, in the film Adarsh ​​Gourav played an important role. Priyanka and Rajkummar play the role of a couple. Life changes after traveling to India for business in America. Adarsh ​​Gourav plays the role of poor driver Balram Halwai in the film. The trailer begins with Adarsh ​​Gourav introducing his character and shows how he uses “use his wit and cunning to get out of slavery to a wealthy master” (played by Rajkummar and Priyanka).

White tiger Sharing the trailer on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “I’m releasing the first trailer for #TheWhiteTiger. I believe your destiny grew up in you… You’ve found a way to lose your freedom… I’m very proud to be involved in this project. Writers From and director Ramin Bahrani, White tiger It is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller and Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel. “

Watch the trailer White tiger here:

I shared the first poster earlier. White tiger, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “At #TheWhiteTiger, I play Mrs. Pinky, a first-generation immigrant in America. She is in India with her husband traveling for business. And then… life changes! Madame Pinky is a really special character, her character. I was really happy to play her unraveled in the story, this is a story to be told and the characters come to life so intensely in Ramin’s hands.”

shooting White tiger It started in September 2019. It celebrates the first film of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao together.