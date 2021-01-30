Movies to watch on the weekend in Globo TV news

Globo’s weekend will be full of excitement, fun and action! The broadcaster has produced a film show that will appeal to all types of audiences. This is a great entertainment option for those who want to enjoy a break without leaving home.

Saturday’s session brings the fairy tale Beauty and the Beast (2017) starting at 2:10 p.m. In the live-action version of the classic Disney animation (with real actors), Bela (Emma Watson) lives in a village in France.

The girl captures her father by the beast (Dan Stevens) and decides to give his life for the strange creature in exchange for his freedom. In the castle, she encounters magical objects and discovers that her executioner is, in fact, a cursed prince who needs love to return to human form. Watch the trailer:

Shows Superkine National Comedy Um Surbano Lucky (2016) at 0:45 p.m. Tennellson (Rodrigo Santanna) is a simple street vendor from the suburbs, but his life changes when his hitherto unknown biological father dies, thus giving him a millionaire legacy.

However, with luck, the protagonist gets the displeasure and debt family of the deceased and he will do anything to get his hands on this lineage. Watch the trailer:

Suspense Recreso (2013) is Koruzo’s attraction, which is shown at 2:30 p.m. Anna (Taisa Formica) is the daughter of one of America’s richest couples. Clever and manipulative, from girl 16 years He experienced a major trauma associated with his family.

Expert John (Mark Strong) is summoned to investigate the case. He has the power to enter the minds of the people and to decide whether Anna is guilty or innocent in this case. Watch the trailer:

Then, at 3:45 p.m., the national drama Prova de Gorechem (2015) takes off. Hermano (Armando Papayoff) is a successful doctor who plans to climb the most dangerous mountain in Deira del Fuego. During this time, his wife, Audrey (Mariana Simines), who he lived with for seven years, discovered he was pregnant.

Even on the edge of being a father, he continues his plans. This is a testament to the courage that Hermano owes her when she sees her best friend being beaten to death and does nothing to help him. Watch the trailer:

Sunday movies at Globo

Full action begins with Ant-Man (2015) at 12:30 pm on Sunday afternoon at maximum temperature. Introduces the story of Dr. Hong Pim (Michael Douglas) who invented the attire that allows the superhero film to shrink. Many years after the discovery, the scientist had to stop copying the formula of his former student Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) and sell the technology to an evil organization.

Meanwhile, Rascal Scott Long (Paul Root) is ready to regain the respect of his ex-wife and daughter after leaving prison. He finally agrees to get a hit because he has trouble finding an honest job. Unaware of this, he ends up participating in a project with Dr. Pim, who, years after seeing the talented thief, chooses to wear the Ant-Man costume. Watch the trailer:

At 11:25 p.m., Major Sunday shows M Ridmo de Fuka (2017). This feature tells the story of a young driver named Baby (Ansel Elcord) who always listens to music to silence the ring that bothered his ears after a childhood accident. Excellent driver, he is the official escape pilot for the Doc (Kevin Spacey) attacks, but he can’t wait to get out of his position and steering wheel.

After meeting the woman of his dreams, employee Deborah (Lily James), he recognizes an opportunity to break free from the questionable lifestyle and start anew. Forced to work for a crime boss, Baby decides to take a final step, failing, which threatens his life, his love and his freedom. Watch the trailer:

At 1:05 p.m., Cinema presents Os Mercenarios (2010). In the first picture of the franchise, Barney Rose (Sylvester Stallone) is the leader of a group of mercenaries who executes any task until it pays off well. His comrades include knife expert Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), Pao Tao (Jet Li) and Gunnar Jensen (Dolph Lundgren).

One day, Barney and his team are hired to overthrow dictator Karza (David Jayas). They go to the scene and find Sandra (Kissel Idik) who wants to confront the government. But they are soon attacked by Karzai’s forces and an American businessman who funds local power. Barney and Leigh consider abandoning the task, but Sandra’s diligence interferes with the protagonist’s unprecedented policies. Watch the trailer:

The weekend marathon ends at 2:45 am with Secundo M Commando (2006) in Koruzo. Army chief Sam Keane (Jean-Claude van Tomme) has been promoted and is operating in a troubled northern European country.

When local insurgents try to plot, the country’s president takes refuge in the US embassy, ​​which is soon surrounded by armed criminals. After the assassination of the American diplomat, Sam and a small navy are responsible for disbanding the embassy’s enemies and rescuing those still there. Watch the trailer: