Movies with stories of black people 2021 AFI Award – Highlights in Money Times

Jan 26, 2021 0 Comments
The AFI Awards, selected by an arbitral tribunal of filmmakers, critics and academics, celebrate the cultural and artistic representation of the creative teams of the top 10 films and television series of the past year (Image: Pixabe).

The North American Film Company (AFI) announced its films of the year on Monday, with five out of ten providing mainly non-white stories and cast.

The annual list, released before the major awards ceremonies in 2021, is not ranked, but it is one of the first nominations for films that are generally expected to perform well at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

These include Spike Lee’s Vietnamese play “Anemia”, Chadwick Bosman’s latest film, “The Supreme Voice of the Blues”, “A Night in Miami”, black motion pictures in 1964 by Cassius Clay, Sam Cook, Malcolm X and Jim Brown, and Black. The story of the Panthers, “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

“Minari”, the story of a Korean immigrant family looking for an American dream in the 1980s, is on the list, along with the “Soul” animation, Jamie Foxx, The Seven of Chicago, The Nomland and the Monk.

The film edition of the hip-hop music “Hamilton” about the founding fathers of the United States won a special award.

The AFI Awards, selected by an arbitral tribunal of filmmakers, critics and academics, consider the creative teams of the top 10 films and TV series of the past year as culturally and artistically represented.

Ten TV shows that have been honored are: “Bell Call Saul”, “Bridgeton”, “The Crown”, “The Good Lord Bird”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Montalorian”, “Mrs. America “,” The Queen’s Compete “,” Dead Lasso “and” Unusual “.

Golden Globe nominations are due to be announced next week. The Oscars are due out on March 15th.

