“My father has 27 wives and 150 children”. The young man says he grew up in a polygamous family and that history is going viral

19-year-old Marilyn Blackmore decided to use social media to share some aspects of her childhood, and saw her story go viral because she revealed that the Canadian-born teenager was born and raised in a “polygamous category.”

By Dictok, Merlin, who now lives in the United States, has 27 wives and 150 children – 78 girls and 72 boys. The older brother is 44 years old and the younger one is only one year old. The videos shared by the young man quickly caught the attention of users and already have millions of views.

In the first video, Merlin begins by admitting he wants to talk about family for years, but is unable to do so “while living in the community” because he is afraid of what will happen. After moving to his own home and the United States, the young man feels ready.

“I wanted to talk about this for years. Now I’m in a position where I can,” he said.

The young man ends up showing a photo of himself sitting with 21 children, revealing the look of his family. “I was born in a polygamous culture in Canada, I have 149 siblings. Here is my picture of my father and 21 children (…) The boy is in my lap, it’s me, do you want to know what’s crazy? All children under my age start with my letter, They start with the letter R, how they do it, how many children they have, how they monitor you, ”he said.

Merlin says it’s a kind of “triangle” because like him two brothers were born on the same day, but from different mothers. The young man points out that his family is “unbelievable,” but there were some flaws in his development, namely the inattention of his parents.

“It was very difficult for me to get the support I needed from my parents, so I had to return to my older siblings. I was raised by my older siblings (…) My mother certainly played a big role in my life, but she always helped me in all she could. I never had my father, ”he said.

Merlin also talked about the difficulty in remembering all the names of his 149 brothers, and revealed that the family has its own school. Basically, the boy explains that he grew up in a religious group where they are popularly known as Mormons.

“From kindergarten to 10th grade, I went to school with my brothers, my sisters, my cousins, my daughter-in-law, my nephews, and it was the whole family,” he explained, revealing that he always wanted to know what a school was like. Public, but it is not allowed.

Today, Merlin claims to be in touch with his 30 brothers, but is “personally close” to five of them.

After the success of the Merlin story, some of her brothers created accounts on Dictok to share their experiences, especially 19-year-old Murray and 21-year-old Warren.

In one video, Warren says, typically, every home has two mothers and their children, one at the bottom of the house and the other above.