‘My Hero One Justice 2’ Gets Trailer Dedicated To Detsudetsu

A Pandai Namco The fourth character, D.L.C.My Hero’s Justice2‘. Also known as Real Steel, Detsudetsu has a dome that transforms your body into steels, which gives you the great advantage of fighting hand in hand, which makes your opponents “run” like a real locomotive.

Before proceeding: Need to buy a prepaid card (gift card) for Xbox, BSN, Nintendo or Karena free fire diamonds? Great location GCM Games, Click here to check it out!

Players can also reveal the dark side of their favorite characters through the “Violent Costume Collection”.

With this fourth costume DLC, fans can customize the looks of nine different characters: Tomura Shikaraki (before style), Tomura Shikaraki, Toby, Himiko Toka, Twice, Mr. Compress, Muscle, Guy Sisaki and Kendo Rappa.

Players can individually purchase or open Tetsutzu, Itzuka Kento, May Hotzoom, Hawks and the final character DLC with the “Villencent Costume Set” or immediately access the content with Boss My Hero One Justice according to their respective releases. 2 season, which can be purchased for 99 19.99 ($).

My Hero One Justice 2 is now available via Steam for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC operating systems.