Military Conflicts “The administrative and judicial powers of martial law must be exercised at Rangoon’s regional command in the Hilling Daryar areas. Today, the clashes have resulted in 15 deaths.

At least 18 people have been killed today in protests against a military coup in Myanmar (formerly Burma), one of the biggest upheavals since the protests began, and the next day a vigorous call for opposition to an “unjust dictatorship” by an opposition leader.

In the economic capital, Rangoon, in the Hilling Dory area, police and soldiers confronted protesters armed with sticks and knives, who were hiding behind temporary barricades and fled when security forces opened fire.

“I can confirm that 15 people died,” a doctor told the French Press Agency, who said he had treated about 50 people injured and that he expected the death toll to rise.

In Rangoon’s Tamwe district, the evening newspaper confirmed another death, indicating that hundreds of protesters had tried to set fire to a police station, prompting authorities to open fire to disperse them.

Similar chaotic scenes have taken place throughout the day in other parts of the country, with one person shot dead in the northern Burmese city of Habakant and the second shot in the head in the Burmese city of Mandalay.

The Association of Political Prisoners of Myanmar (AAPP) in Myanmar says more than 80 people have already died from police and military repression since the February 1 coup.

In addition, officers under the command of the military junta arrested 2,134 people, 1,815 of whom are in custody.

Today’s demonstrations, Saturday night, were led by members of parliament who had been ousted by the country’s interim leader of the country’s civilian government, the military junta, calling for a “revolution” to restore democracy.

“This revolution is an opportunity to join our efforts to build a federal democracy, with all the brethren of ethnic groups who have suffered all sorts of oppression from dictatorship for decades,” Mah Win Kaing said in a six-minute speech on the network’s social Facebook page.

On the morning of the coup, the military held a majority of elected government, including President Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Mind, in addition to canceling the scheduled start of the legislature on the same day.

The ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won by a large margin and justified the military coup with electoral fraud described by international observers as legitimate.