Mystery. India’s ‘Skeleton Lake’ has been conspiring with scientists for decades

H.For decades, Lake Roopkunf in India conspired with scientists who failed to unravel a terrible mystery. Located in the Indian part of the Himalayas, the lake’s ice melts slightly at any time – which rarely happens – and remains of human corpses. Some are still protected with skin and muscle.

Hundreds of bodies have been recovered over the decades, but investigators have yet to find out what killed these people.

Last week, The BBC He recalled some of the theories about Roopkunf, also known as ‘Skeleton Lake’, and revealed that one of the most recent studies referred to it. However, without a decision on the cause of death or identification of the victims.

The BBC begins by saying that the lake ‘hides’ between 600 and 800 bodies. It was discovered in 1942 by a British forest ranger.

Since then, there have been hundreds of theories for such ‘discovery’. The family and staff of an Indian king who died in an avalanche about 870 years ago are one of the most guarded bones that promises.

Another theory is that the remains of Indian soldiers who tried to invade Tibet in 1841 and those who saw their mission fail and were buried halfway in the snow.

There is also a theory that this site is considered a kind of graveyard for those affected by the epidemic.

However, none of these studies have been confirmed.

There are still many unanswered questions regarding this mystery. The team of scientists has already concluded through bone analysis that the bodies are compatible with individuals of higher status than average in the region.

Other investigators have concluded that most of the remains that have already been recovered are from adults between the ages of 35 and 40. No bodies of infants or children have yet been found. Some of the bodies are women of a certain age. All apparently healthy.

With this in mind, many scholars have argued that they belong to the same group that died at the same time in any catastrophe that occurred in the 9th century. However, a study involving 28 researchers and 16 companies from India, the United States and Germany, published in 2019 in the journal Nature, also refutes this theory.

According to this investigation, the remains were found to be more than 1,200 years old, and some deaths occurred over a period of a thousand years.

The same study also reveals that many bodies are genetically diverse, which precludes any explanation for a catastrophe.

“Part of the population had the same genetics as those currently living in South Asia, while others had similarities with European citizens, essentially those living in the Greek island of Crete,” explained Edaine Horny, one of the authors. He received his doctorate and doctorate from the journal Nature two years ago from Harvard University in the United States.

One possible explanation is the presence of a pilgrimage route passing through Roopkunf. Some deaths may have been in a group, for example, during a natural disaster. But there are no other bodies, except that, a thousand years ago, European citizens had no chance to go to such a remote part of Asia and take part in a Hindu pilgrimage.

Among the hypotheses now put on the table is the possibility of handling the bodies of a community that lived in solitude, whose founder came from the Mediterranean, and turned the lake into a graveyard for generations until the population ceased.

This is another theory that has not yet been confirmed. “We are still trying to find an answer,” Horny admitted in the same release.

