Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka to win the US Open Women’s Championship-Live! | sports

23:21
“I thought the third was attractive, but I think I should try again.” Speaks of emotional Azarenka at the trophy awards ceremony. “Congratulations to Naomi. We look forward to seeing you again in the finals.”
23:11
Naomi Osaka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3!
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 Azarenka
Aza Renka scored an opening point in Osaka’s serve with a sharp forehand that his opponent couldn’t play again. However, Osaka was followed by a forehand winner, a 101mph service winner, and a second serve of 81mph with a pair of championship points. The 12-stroke rally ended when Osaka over-learned the backhand and wasted the first. However, she switches the second after another extended baseline rally that ends with Azarenka dumping the backhand into the net. Naomi Osaka You are the 2020 US Open Women’s Singles Champion!
Updated
23:07
Osaka breaks through the eighth match of the third set!
Third set: * Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 5-3 Azarenka
Azarenka plunged a forehand from her serve and went down to love-15, while Osaka drew 15 shots with a forehand. Azarenka won the net with 30-15 for a forehand volley, and took the ninth win compared to 10 in Osaka. Osaka won another 30 wins. Next Osaka outperforms Azarenka in a harsh 14-foot baseline rally for 30-40 and breakpoints over Azarenka. And Azarenka breaks the forehand early at the next point. this! It can also be a curtain. Osaka will be in line to win.
23:01
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-3 Azarenka*
The last chance salon for Azarenka was probably followed by a return winner followed by a forehand winner for a 40-15 deuce in Osaka’s serve. Azarenka follows the forehand winner, and Osaka gives Azarenka a bad disqualification from the backhand to gift a break. It is Osaka’s 24th non-forced error in a match against 31 winners. We came back to serve in the third.
22:55
Third set: * Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-2 Azarenka
Azarenka is pushed back to 15-all, 15-30 in the absolutely essential service game. Another sharp forehand in Osaka that Vika can’t handle is 15-40, and Osaka has two breakpoints to hit this match. Azarenka saves both in quick order, but Osaka gets the next score for a third chance during the break. She saves it too when Osaka misses the cross court backhand winner. Another marathon crosses a few more deuce points until Osaka tears another backhand winner for a fourth breakpoint opportunity. Azarenka was able to escape from hold in almost 10 minutes and ended with a 91 mph second ace.
Updated
22:47
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1 Azarenka*
A very loose service game for Osaka that quickly drops Love -40 and triple breakpoints on her serve. However, she comfortably holds all three aside at the Deuce with a forehand winner and a pair of non-returnable serves. What a way out! That hold in Love 40 will now be the decisive moment for two matches in the title in Osaka. She is a wonderful customer named Naomi. But we already knew.
22:42
Osaka breaks through 3rd set 4th game!
Third set: * Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 3-1 Azarenka
Azarenka descends to 15-30 in the serve, then mixes 15-40 and double breakpoints in today’s second double fault. She saves first place as the 23rd winner (19 forced errors), but Osaka takes a break as a punishing backhand winner after a 16 penalty rally that Azarenka cannot cross the net. The 2018 US Open champions are leading the way in this third set.
22:36
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 2-1 Azarenka*
Osaka easily loses in Love 15 and ends the game with a sixth ace. She earned 80% of the first serve points in the third set, rising from 65% in the second set and 44% in the first set.
22:34
Third set: * Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-1 Azarenka
Azarenka responds with the same hand as her business, pumping herself with two words “Come on!” Recommendation after the winner.
22:31
Set 3: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 Azarenka*
Osaka comfortably opens the third set and closes the match with the winners in 23rd and 24th place (on 18 forced errors). She has won 7 of the last 8 matches. Full 180.
22:29
Osaka wins the second set, 6-3!
Osaka breaks through the 2nd set of the 9th!
Second set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3 Azarenka
Osaka pushes Azarenka from 40-15 to Deuce, then overcooks the backhand from the baseline to lower the break and setpoint. She saves it with the help of another forced fallacy in Osaka, which just allows Osaka to get another break after a few deuce points. This time, Osaka is a backhand winner on the base line, beating the 16-point marathon in 9 minutes, and we are heading for the decider.
22:15
Second set: Osaka 1-6, 5-3 Azarenka*
Osaka found her serve. She was pushed to 30-all, but then went down the pipe with an ace of 112 mph, followed by a backhand winner at the beginning of the point. Now Azarenka will stay on the second set.
22:12
Osaka breaks through the 2nd set of the 7th!
Second set: * Osaka 1-6, 4-3 Azarenka
Azarenka became a temporary lull in the service game and she quickly fell in love 40. She saves the first with a big forehand. Osaka cannot be returned. But over-learning the backhand in approach, Osaka now takes a break.
22:12
Second set: Osaka 1-6, 3-3 Azarenka*
Osaka has an affair with love hold, service winner, service winner, forehand winner and 107 mph ace-out.
22:05
Second set: * Osaka 1-6, 2-3 Azarenka
Azarenka offers her most terrible hold and has achieved a pair of aces and a second serve-service winner of 82 mph.
22:03
Second set: Osaka 1-6, 2-2 Azarenka*
Osaka holds at Love-15 and beats an ace of 109 mph to bolster the brakes for two-alls. Osaka averaged 12 mph faster than Azarenka that day, but only hit 70% of the first serve (compared to 90% for Vika).
Updated
21:59
Osaka breaks through the 2nd set and 3rd game!
Second set: * Osaka 1-6, 1-2 Azarenka
Osaka pushes Aza Renka’s serve 40-30, who has already scored 3 wins in the game. However, Osaka gets a deuce with a forehand winner, and Azarenka tears a forehand that cannot afford the first breakpoint of the match. And she transforms it with the help of Azarenka’s fourth forced error in this set.
21:53
Azarenka takes a break in the second game of the second set!
Second set: Osaka 1-6, 0-2 Azarenka*
Osaka’s bad day at the office got her behind 15-40 in the serve and gave Azarenka 2 points for a 2 point break. Osaka saves the first ace of the afternoon, the first in the middle by 93 mph. However, Azarenka switches with the backhand winner at the next point and she is in the lead in the second set.
Updated
21:49
Azarenka wins with the first set, 6-1!
Azarenka relaxes in the seventh game of the first set!
First set: Osaka 1-6 Azarenka
Osaka made 13 mistakes on her serve and suddenly Azarenka scored 3 points on the set. Osaka responds with a backhand winner and a 93 mph service winner, but Azarenka pushes it to the Deuce. From there, Azarenka can wrap up the set and break Osaka for the third time in 26 minutes with a backhand winner.
21:41
First set: * Osaka 1-5 Azarenka
Osaka continues to squash the opener as Azarenka competing for 40-15, mixing the 10th and 11th no-force errors. Osaka, with Azarenka errors, pushes to the Deuce as the forehand volley winner finishes the 10-shot rally. However, Azarenka will easily catch up there to reinforce relaxation and Osaka will stay on the first set.
Updated
21:36
Azarenka relaxes in the fifth game of the first set!
First set: Osaka 1-4 Azarenka*
Azarenka pushes to 30 points in Osaka’s serve after Osaka’s eighth no-force error (against two winners). Then Osaka mixes today’s second double fault for a breakpoint, and if Osaka pushes a long forehand early in the baseline rally, Azarenka converts it. Vika hits the double brake in 17 minutes. Osaka’s serve is much lower than the norm we saw in this tournament (or her two previous Grand Slam finals).
Updated
21:32
First set: * Osaka 1-3 Azarenka
Azarenka stays in front after having an affair to catch another easy. She scored 8 out of 9 on the serve.
21:32
First set: Osaka 1-2 Azarenka*
Osaka made six indiscriminate mistakes on the 15-all’s baseline forehand in the afternoon, but rattled the next three points on her serve, ending the frank hold and getting on the board.
21:26
First set: * Osaka 0-2 Azarenka
Azarenka comfortably backs up relaxation with love hold. A promising start in her first major final in seven years.
21:24
Azarenka takes a break from the first game of the first set!
First set: Osaka 0-1 Azarenka*
A scratch service game for Osaka that accidentally starts in a forehand at the end of the 12 stroke baseline rally. She hits the baseline winner at the next point and quickly descends to 15-40, giving Azarenka a pair of early breakpoint opportunities. She saves the first of them, but presents Azarenka a break with a second forehand misfire.
21:19
The players are warming up and need to proceed for a while. Osaka went to court wearing a face mask named Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy who was shot by Cleveland Police in 2014. Tribute for two weeks.
21:01
Tape story
Hello. Welcome to Arthur Ashe Stadium for today’s US Open Women’s Singles Final. Naomi Osaka And Victoria Azarenka. Since reopening after five months on the WTA Tour, two of the most popular players on the WTA Tour (both number one in the world and both Grand Slam Champions) are within minutes of taking the court to find their third career major title. There is. .
Here’s how to compare today’s finalists. Osaka 2-1 keep the lead One-on-one, he won the most recent meeting at the French Open last year. Despite having their fourth meeting last week in the Western & Southern Open final, Osaka withdrew due to a left hamstring injury.
