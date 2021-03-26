Naomi Osaka, Garbiñe Muguruza win in Miami Open debut

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan and 12th-seeded Garbiñe Mugurza of Spain made their Miami Open debuts with triumphs this Friday against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and China Xinyu Wang, respectively. .

Osaka, the current Australian Open champion, beat Australian Tomljanovic with 7-6 (7/3) and 6-4 partial.

After a hard-fought first set, Osaka recovered and beat Tomljanovic in one hour and 41 minutes, and will now face Serbian Nina Stonajovic in the third round, who beat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (No.28) 5-7, 7-5 and 6-2.

It was the first game for the Japanese star, second in the world rankings, since winning the Australian Grand Slam on February 20.

“This is my first game since Australia and I was a little nervous so I just wanted to play well,” Osaka said on the pitch after the game.

“I’m glad I managed to do this in straight sets. I don’t know if it was nerves or if I’m just a little rusty, but my decision in some moves was somewhat questionable. ‘in general I learned as I progressed the game’.

Muguruza, on the other hand, beat China’s Xinyu Wang by 6-4, 6-1 in an hour and six minutes with near complete control of his first serve, which he enjoyed 88% against the opponent’s 44%.

The Spanish-Venezuelan now faces in the third round the winner of the match between Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya and Croatia’s Petra Martic (N.20).

On the men’s side, Australian James Duckworth surprised eighth-seeded Belgian David Goffin by easily beating him with 6-3 and 6-1 partials.

In the third round, the Australian will face Serbian Laslo Djere or Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Results of the Miami Open this Friday:

Second stage women

Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP / N.12) x Xinyu Wang (CHN) 6-4, 6-1

Elise Mertens (BEL / N.16) x Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-4, 6-1

Jessica Pegula (USA / N.29) v Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-3, 6-4

Elena Rybakina (CAZ / N.21) x Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-4, 6-0

Karolina Pliskova (CZE / N.6) x Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-2, 6-1

Naomi Osaka (JPN / N.2) x Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Nina Stonajovic (SRB) x Yulia Putintseva (CAZ / N.28) 5-7, 7-5, 6-2

Second stage men

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) x Reilly Opelka (EUA / N.30) 6-4, 6-2

Dusan Lajovic (SRB / N.16) x Ernesto Escobedo (EUA) 6-2, 6-3

Taylor Fritz (United States / N.22) x Marcos Girón (United States) 6-2, 6-2

James Duckworth (AUS) x David Goffin (BEL / N.8) 6-3, 6-1

Jan-Lennard Struff (ALE / N.31) x Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-3, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (GBR) x Grigor Dimitrov (BUL / N.9) 7-5, 7-5

Mikael Ymer (SUE) x Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO / N.27) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

