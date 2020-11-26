NASA astronaut Victor Clover shared his first video from space as he and three other astronauts climbed above Earth while traveling to the International Space Station.

Clover is part of SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission, launched under the nickname ‘Dragon Regression’ on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

It’s Clover’s first trip to space and shares the excitement in the video – ‘The video doesn’t justify it,’ says Clover with wide eyes and a smile as he looks at Earth.

The short clip shared on Twitter is a few seconds long, but shows the curvature of our planet, the stunning blue sky and the scattered clouds in the atmosphere.

‘Looking at the Earth through the window of the Dragon Recession,’ Clover wrote in a tweet. ‘The amount of detail and emotional inputs made it a breathtaking view!’

Scroll down for videos

NASA astronaut Victor Clover shares his first video from space as he and three other astronauts rise above Earth as they travel to the International Space Station.

Clover fell in love with space when he was in middle school, living decades later 250 miles above the surface of the earth in that dream.

The Crew-1 mission arrived with the ISS at 11pm on Monday 16 November and came out of the capsule about two hours after completing the checks required to confirm the capsule and the ISS Ship.

Clover traveled 240 miles with his commander Michael Hopkins and fellow astronauts Shannon Walker and Sochi Nokuchi of the Japanese space agency Jaxa.

Achieving his personal dream, Clover has reached a milestone in history, becoming the first black person to live in an orbital laboratory for a long time – he will call home the massive ship for the next six months.

READ NASA'interesting crescent' discovery: start time, how to listen The short clip shared on Twitter is a few seconds long, but shows the curvature of our planet, the stunning blue sky and the scattered clouds in the atmosphere

NASA has sent more than 300 American astronauts into space, but only 14 of them are black, The New York Times reports.

Clover joined NASA’s in 2013 and is a commander in the U.S. Navy, but is now the 14th black astronaut to land in space.

‘Flying has been an important part of my career and I want to do that,’ Clover said in a NASA video.

‘6,400 feet, which is the highest I’ve ever been above the ground, and to get a point beyond that, it would be a little special moment.’

Clover seems to have had that special little moment because he is now 1,161,600 feet above the surface of the earth.

Clover traveled 240 miles with his commander Michael Hopkins and fellow astronauts Shannon Walker and Sochi Nokuchi from the Japanese space agency Jaxa.

Clover joined NASA’s in 2013 and is a commander in the U.S. Navy, but is now the 14th black astronaut to land in space.

‘I’m an astronaut, I’m going to learn the ropes from the pilot and the most experienced crew,’ Clover said.

Kin S. Blueford Jr. was the first black astronaut in space, and in 1983 traveled aboard the Challenger spacecraft.

May Jamieson became the first black woman to travel in 1992 – not built until 1998, so ISS.

NASA astronaut Jeanette F. was the first black woman to land on the ISS in 2021.

Fps was set to become the first black astronaut to stay on a mission for a long time in 2018, but was unexpectedly ejected from his June flight, The Washington Post reported.

NASA has announced that Serena Aun-Chancellor, who was previously assigned to Expedition 58/59, has been reassigned to the 56/57 crew in place of Eps.

The U.S. space agency did not elaborate on why a group change occurred, but Eppin’s brother pointed to racism.

Kin S. Blueford Jr. (left) was the first black astronaut in space to travel in the Challenger in 1983. NASA astronaut Jeanette Fps (right) is the first black woman to land on the ISS in 2021

‘My sister Dr. Jeanette Fps is fighting against repressive racism and misconceptions at NASA and now they are detaining her and allowing a Caucasian astronaut to take her place!’ Henry Fps wrote in a Facebook post in 2018.

Although Clover’s adventure was a major milestone in history, it was said to be ‘Bittersweet’.

Speaking to The Christian Chronicle, he said: ‘I have had some wonderful colleagues before me who could have really done it, and some wonderful folks will follow me.’

‘I wish it was already over, but I’m trying to get more attention into it.’

Clover married Diona Odyssey and they have four children.

Born in Pomona, California, he received his bachelor’s degree in general engineering in 1999 from California Polytechnic State University.

Those closest to Clover refer to him as ‘IKE’, referring to ‘I know everything’ as an acknowledgment of the call sign given to him by a former commanding officer.