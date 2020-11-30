NASA begins launching the Artemis rocket for the 2021 launch

To the newsroom

Updated 3:34 PM PT – Sunday, November 29, 2020

NASA will begin production next year with the launch of the Artemis lunar mission.

On Tuesday, NASA announced the launch of the assembly for the rocket, which will be used to take the first woman to the moon. The release is scheduled for 2021.

The first booster engine was completed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to prepare for the unmanned maiden voyage of the ‘Artemis’ project.

Space News, delivered! 📩 Join us for our weekly updates #Artemis Moon Project! Discover the latest on Earth, the solar system and beyond – all delivered to your inbox. https://t.co/MyG37QzGhO pic.twitter.com/rE43dO4okH – NASA (AS NASA) November 29, 2020

The voyage will serve as a test run for technology, excluding the man-made ‘Artemis’ rocket.

“So the Artemis project is our lunar exploration program,” said astronaut Serena Aun-Chancellor. “We will reach the South Pole of the Moon by 2024, landing the first woman and the next order.”

NASA hopes it will be the first of 10 test run engines assembled as part of the new space launch system, which could be used for future missions to Mars and other deep space missions.

In 2021, authorities are expected to conduct an unmanned test flight around the moon before the second mission in 2023. It is all in preparation for the final mission of ‘Artemis Three’, which will land on the moon in 2024.

Since 1969, the United States has made only six missions to the moon. The last time this happened was in 1972.

In 2019, NASA executive Jim Friedenstein said the agency will continue to travel to the next expedition and discover their potential to stay on the moon.

“We’re going to take the lead, we’re going to take the alliance of nations, go to the moon, stay this time,” Bridenstein said. “This is a significant difference between what we do today and what we did from 1969 to 1972.”