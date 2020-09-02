NASA Celebrates Star Galaxy Discovery by Indian Astronomers | India news

Washington DC: National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNASA) Congratulated Indian astronomers for discovering one of the most remote astronomers. star The galaxies in the universe are estimated to be 9.3 billion light years away. Earth.

NASA spoke of ANI’s achievements on Tuesday, describing this discovery as an effort to advance human understanding. “NASA congratulates researchers on the exciting discoveries,” Felicia Chou, NASA’s public affairs officer, told ANI.

Chu also added, “Science is a collaborative effort around the world, and discoveries like this will help humanity better understand where we come from, where we are going, and who we are alone.”

India’s first multi-wavelength space observatory “AstroSat” detected extreme ultraviolet rays in a galaxy 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth. The galaxy AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of astronomers led by Dr. Kanak Saha at the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune.

India’s AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique achievement because the background noise from the UVIT detector is much less than that from the computer. Hubble Space Telescope US-based NASA.

Dr. Somak Ray Chaudhury, director of IUCAA, said the discovery provided a very important clue to how the dark ages of the universe ended and there was light in the universe. “We need to know when this started, but it was very difficult to find the earliest light source,” he said.

India’s first space observatory, AstroSat, was launched on September 28, 2015 by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).