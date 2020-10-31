NASA celebrates the’big pumpkin’ galaxy with a smile on Hubble Wynn

NASA, ESA and W. Keel (University of Alabama)



that much Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Animated Peanuts Special It may not be airing on TV this year, but you can see giant pumpkins in space. Halloween Fix. The Hubble Space Telescope monitored a pair of galaxies that could pass through the space Jack O Lantern.

NASA and the European Space Agency’s joint project, Hubble, took a spooky picture of two galaxies colliding, and NASA dubbed the “Great Pumpkin” by reminding them of the peanut pumpkin.

“’Great’ is an understatement in this case because the pair of galaxies spans 100,000 light years.” NASA said in a statement Thursday. “The’pumpkin’ shining’eye’ is the bright, star-filled nucleus of each galaxy that contains a very large black hole.” NASA pointed out the shape of a star’s smile that bends down the pair.

Orange comes from red stars. The galaxies officially named NGC 2292 and NGC 2293 are still in the process of slo-mo collision. The duo can eventually form a giant spiral galaxy.

The galaxies are located in the constellation of Canis, 120 million light-years from us.

Greater Pumpkin nickname is appropriate, but Nightmare before christmas You can see that it is very similar to Jack Skellington, another famous Halloween character.

