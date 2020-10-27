NASA changes target for launch of next SpaceX Crew Dragon on space station on November 14th

NASA is changing its launch targets for the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 14 amid ongoing reviews of recent engine issues for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the Space Agency announced Monday. The spacecraft will take four astronauts to the International Space Station over the planned six months.

Following the successful crew dragon “Demo 2” Test flight this summer The NASA manager, who had two astronauts coming and going to and from the laboratory complex, was ready to push ahead with the astronaut ferry operation starting with the Crew-1 mission.

But the flight was delayed From this month to next On the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, one or more engines had a turbopump problem, causing launches to cease on October 2 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.

No details were provided other than a tweet by SpaceX founder Elon Musk that the “unexpected rise in pressure” in the first-stage engine turbopump machine triggered the outage.

In the process of identifying the problem and solving the problem, SpaceX Starlink Internet Satellite, All was successful.

NASA officials plan to hold a media teleconference on Wednesday to discuss plans for the Crew-1 launch “including the results of recent tests of the Falcon 9 Merlin engine,” the agency said in a statement.

Crew-1 flight follows another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on November 10th. The pilot mission will be flying “after a thorough review of projectile performance”.

Crew No. 1 commander Michael Hopkins, pilots Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi on board. Hopkins, Walker and Noguchi are space flight veterans and Glover will make his first flight.

SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts (left to right): Shannon Walker, pilot Victor Glover, commander Michael Hopkins, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. NASA



The takeoff from historic Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. EST, and will set up an automatic tangent and dock to the space station’s forward port after 8 hours, just after 4 a.m. the next day.

With SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, NASA hopes to end reliance on only Russian Soyuz rockets and spacecraft to travel between the United States and partner astronauts to the International Space Station.

Astronaut Kate Rubins used her and astronauts Sergei Ridgekov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov to use the last seat of the Soyuz, currently contracted. Blasting at Baikonur Cosmodrome On October 14th in Kazakhstan, I stopped at the station three hours later. Rubins’ seat cost aboard the Soyuz MS-17/63S spacecraft was $90 million at NASA.