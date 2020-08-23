NASA Claims Asteroid Is Headed for Earth Just Right before Election

November 2, 2020?

Significantly, when I look at the fact that we are a mere two months and change absent from one particular of (if not the) most pivotal and precarious elections in the nation’s heritage, I ought to pause what I am executing to accommodate heavy respiration tiny shrill screams and sitting down in the shower. The stakes are precipitous and the reminiscences of Election Night time 2016 eerily new. Bludgeon me, I whisper to The Universe in these moments. Do what ever you have to do, just really don’t make me view the returns again.

You should know, an asteroid careening into Earth the day just before the 2020 election is not what I had in head, and I am sorry. I was thinking something more alongside the strains of a lengthy conveniently timed sleep, or staying jammed into the fish tube and jettisoned into 2021/oblivion. But according to CNN, a doable affect function is what we are receiving instead. The odds of collision are slim, but nevertheless.

Asteroid 2018VP1 measures about 6.5 ft across, and was uncovered in 2018. According to the Heart for In the vicinity of Earth Objects Experiments at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it will occur near to Earth on November 2. NASA has calculated the probability of a strike at about .41 p.c, and does not imagine that 2018VP1 will carry about the conclude of times. Nevertheless, we ought to take into account the proof.

A transient overview of some terrible omens we have witnessed in current months: a plague of murderous bugs precise, infectious plagues (assorted) apocalyptic weather conditions occasions these as monster hail, flash flooding, and “firenados“ a black river of molten sludge coursing via Arizona rodents mounting from the sewers to reclaim our cities the moon actively distancing herself from us, for reasons I believe are apparent. Granted, the world previously bought a pass on a a great deal much larger space rock that zoomed by in April, but an asteroid ending for 2020? At this stage, it feels a small on-the-nose.