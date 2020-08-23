Home science NASA Claims Asteroid Is Headed for Earth Just Right before Election

NASA Claims Asteroid Is Headed for Earth Just Right before Election

Aug 24, 2020 0 Comments
NASA Says Asteroid Is Headed for Earth Just Before Election

November 2, 2020?
Picture: Science Photograph Library – ANDRZEJ /Getty Illustrations or photos

Significantly, when I look at the fact that we are a mere two months and change absent from one particular of (if not the) most pivotal and precarious elections in the nation’s heritage, I ought to pause what I am executing to accommodate heavy respiration tiny shrill screams and sitting down in the shower. The stakes are precipitous and the reminiscences of Election Night time 2016 eerily new. Bludgeon me, I whisper to The Universe in these moments. Do what ever you have to do, just really don’t make me view the returns again.

You should know, an asteroid careening into Earth the day just before the 2020 election is not what I had in head, and I am sorry. I was thinking something more alongside the strains of a lengthy conveniently timed sleep, or staying jammed into the fish tube and jettisoned into 2021/oblivion. But according to CNN, a doable affect function is what we are receiving instead. The odds of collision are slim, but nevertheless.

