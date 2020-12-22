NASA completes its space launch system ‘Wet Style Rehearsal’

Key position of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) on the P-2 test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Picture : NASA

NASA and Boeing engineers have added cryogenic impulses to the core of the Space Launch System (SLS), reaching a major milestone in the development of this advanced rocket.

It’s seven down, go to one.

NASA is in the midst of testing its SLS core level green run, a series of tests to prepare the rocket for the long-awaited actual launch. The latest test, conducted Sunday at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, was called the “wet suit rehearsal,” in which engineers loaded 700,000 gallons of cryogenic impulses into the rocket’s tanks. The impulse was then controlled and filtered, “bringing the stage to a safe position.” According to For a NASA report.

NASA can now verify the seventh item from this list. Graphic : NASA

With the completion of this seventh Green Run test, NASA can now look forward to the eighth and final test, in which all four RS-25 engines will be fired in over eight minutes. This test will mark the dawn of the Certificate and Artemis era. NASA hopes to launch the SLS, Sans team in November 2021.

G / O Media may receive a commission

The 212-foot-tall SLS rocket, with its massive four-engine hub, is an integral part of the Artemis project. If the SLS program fails to deliver on time, the current plan to send astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024 could be affected.

The impetus for SLS is liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. Together, this impulse acts as a fuel and as an antioxidant agent needed to burn the fuel. Chemicals are cooled to very low temperatures to keep the impulse in a small liquid form. Six barrages provided the impetus for the test, thanks to a record waterway network In the region. The SLS core rocket section was refueled as it was consistent with the P-2 test position of the facility.

The main stage is referred to as the “backbone” of the SLS rocket. Graphic : NASA

NASA and Boeing engineers carefully monitored all key level systems during the test. According to NASA, a preliminary view of the data “performed better during the impulse loading and filling process”.

But the test is not correct. The plan was to simulate the actual countdown with momentum in the center, but the test ended abruptly when the clock reached T-33 seconds. For reasons not yet known. “The key level and P-2 test position are in excellent condition, which does not appear to be a problem with the hardware,” NASA explained.

While this is not a problem, NASA is now advancing with the eighth Green Run test, which should be much more exciting than loading the impetus. In fact, even if this monster had to be on the ground, we’d be itching to see it all out. At least for now.