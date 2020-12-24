NASA diligently awaits the ‘Seven Minutes of Terror’ Mars descent

NASA animation shows the rover landing of perseverance. Gif : NASA / JBL-Caltech / Kismodo

In just 57 days, NASA’s diligent rover will attempt to land on Mars. Mission regulators say it will be a “seven-minute terror” as this new depiction proves dramatic.

Digital animation produced by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory depicts the key events of the rover’s entry, descent and landing (EDL). The video is over three minutes long Length, which is not less than the landing stage, should be seven Minutes. The diligence was launched on July 30th , And will perform EDL in February. 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm EST .

The $ 2.7 billion rover will land in the Xero gorge, the site of the former lake and river delta. With its many tools, diligence will look for signs of microbial life, study Mars weather and geography, and collect samples for future work on recovery. Rover ingenuity, A small helicopter is poised to become the first man-made aircraft to fly in an alien world.

Of course, perseverance must land if any of this is to happen. In fact, Mars is infamous for ending before it even gets a chance to start — ESA. Failure The latest example of Schiaparelli work in 2017.

The first phase of the EDL will see the evacuation of the ship phase delivering solar panels, radios and fuel tanks used during the Red Planet voyage. Descent status, as Diligence Approaching the atmosphere, shoot small thrusts at its rear to ensure the vehicle is properly aimed and the heat shield is facing forward. Descendant status will see the rover later Go through the thin Martian atmosphere at a speed of 12,000 miles (19,312) kph ), According to To NASA. If this condition is to go as planned, the interior of the craft should not be warmer than room temperature.

G / O Media may receive a commission

A supersonic parachute will be deployed if the descent level drops to at least 1,000 mph (1,609 kph ). NASA is about to launch a new system Limit trigger, To determine the most optimal moment to deploy the parachute, which should occur 240 seconds after atmospheric entry. The heat shield is then dropped as desired Will not be anymore Required For the first time Mars is exposing the rover to the atmosphere.

Another new technology, called Landscape-relative navigation, Will use video cameras and maps to select a safe place to land.

At maximum, the parachute will slow the vehicle down to 200 mph (322 kph ), Running descent required. At 6,900 feet (2,100 m) above the surface of the diligence, the rocket-powered descent level enters and slows down the craft at a highly manageable 2 mph (3.2 km. ). A ski crane would then slowly lower to 2,260 Pound (1,025- Kilograms ) Rover on the surface, which is 21 feet long (6.4- Meters long ) Cables. The ski crane will cut the cables as soon as it senses a landing and then zip clearly from the target site.

Only Then Is real The fun begins as the rover is free to explore the surface of Mars . The diligent work is expected to last two years, but as the forerunner has shown, it is c Will last a long time. For example, NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars in 2012, and it is still strong. We look forward to the work of perseverance, but first things first: it must escape the seven-minute terror.