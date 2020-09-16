NASA Director Says Venus is’One Stop to Find Life’

NASA Manager Jim Bridenstine planet Venus is “one stop to find our lives”.

“Today we are on the cutting edge of amazing discoveries that can tell us more about the possibilities of life on Earth,” he said. statement. Space biology, which includes finding life elsewhere, is a core priority for NASA, explains Bridenstine.

Bridenstine Quotes New research From a team of international astronomers who discovered the rare molecule phosphine in Venus’ cloud.

Scientists have pointed out that on Earth, gases are produced only by microbes that thrive industrially or in oxygen-free environments.

A study led by Professor Jane Greaves of Cardiff University in the UK Announcement Published in the journal by the Royal Astronomical Society Natural astronomy.

Bridenstine described this as a “interesting” discovery, citing that it could point to a biometric signature. “As normal in science, the more we learn, the more questions we have,” he said. “This is a virtuous cycle of discovery, including the discovery of potential biometric signatures in other worlds.”

The Director of NASA explained that four missions are being considered for up to two Discovery missions to be selected in 2021. It is the moon of Jupiter.” “The other two missions considered were proposed missions to Venus. One focuses on understanding the atmosphere and the other focuses on understanding the geological history of Venus.”

NASA is partnering with Europe for another proposed Venus mission, EnVision, according to Bridenstine.

