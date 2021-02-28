Home Tech NASA hid a little secret in the parachute of diligence

Feb 28, 2021 0 Comments

For the past one week NASA has finally had diligence on Mars, which can now be used to study the planet’s terrain. However, what some people know is that diligence has a secret message for anyone interested in finding it.

According to the portal APNews, There was a secret message in the parachute used to land diligently, which was introduced by NASA engineers, and it was quickly discovered on the Internet.

During a live broadcast of the diligence on Mars, one of NASA’s commentators said that the company wanted to hide little “secrets” in its travels, which was when the parachute was opened.

Engineer Ian Clark, who loves to do crossword puzzles in his spare time, came up with the idea two years ago, trying to find small details about the work in a way that would catch the most attentive eyes. The parachute contained the text “Dare Mighty Things” used by US President Theodore Roosevelt. This phrase is encoded in the colors of a parachute in binary code, denoting 1s and 0s.

Expression example

This phrase is the goal of the company of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, USA. A few hours after landing, users began to appear on the Internet, revealing that they had discovered the mystery. However, this is not the only secret in the vehicle – the engineer tells users to know the structure of the vehicle and all future photos shared by NASA.

