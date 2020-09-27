NASA Launches New Space Toilet And More On Space Station This Week

Tuesday, September 29 (September 29) A civilian cargo spacecraft took off from Virginia for scientific experiments, Estee Lauder’s skin care, New space toilet.

Known as the Cygnus NG-14, the mission will deliver 7,624 pounds (3,458 kg) of cargo in the 14th flight for Northrop Grumman’s robotic Cygnus spacecraft, the 13th mission of the resupply ship International space station. Cygnus is launched on top of the Antares rocket on September 29 at 10:27 PM EDT (September 30 at 027 am GMT) at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman The Cygnus spacecraft was named SS Kalpana Chawla. In honor of astronaut Karl Panachaula, one of the seven astronauts who died in the 2003 Columbia Shuttle tragedy

You can watch the launch in real time here. Space.com , Provided by NASA TV, direct NASA TV 10pm EDT (0200 GMT September 30th) or starting at NASA Wallops Ustream The site starts at around 5:30 PM EDT.

“Mankind faces many challenges today,” said David Brady, NASA’s International Space Station Program Assistant Program Scientist, “I am proud to be part of a community that regularly embraces the challenges of turning problems into solutions and turning opportunities into reality. Do it.” The Johnson Space Center in Houston spoke about the launch at a pre-launch teleconference Thursday (September 24).

Nearly 8,000 pounds. The cargo Cygnus carries into space will include scientific experiments along with crew supplies such as food and a newly updated space toilet officially called the Universal Waste Management System. Cargo will be delivered to support the Expedition 64 crew aboard the space station. Sooner or later, SpaceX’s Crew 1 astronauts may use some of this cargo as is. Coming on October 23rd .

NASA’s new space toilet for the International Space Station is being tested at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (Image source: NASA)

The $23 million space toilet, created in the opinion of astronauts, will be one of the important experiments and equipment sent along with this launch. These toilets are 65 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than those currently on the space station, NASA officials said.

“It was designed to optimize toilet use for female crew members, and NASA has spent a lot of time working with the crew…” said Melissa McKinley, project manager for NASA Advanced Exploration Systems Logistics Reduction. Said. Same teleconference.

The cargo also includes a radish growing experiment known as Plant Habitat-02. Onco Selectors investigation to focus on cancer treatment; New water recovery system experiment; Estee Lauder’s skin care serum bottle, a special camera that captures the appearance of boarding a space station in 360-degree virtual reality; And much more.

