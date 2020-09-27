Home science NASA Launches New Space Toilet And More On Space Station This Week

Sep 27, 2020 0 Comments
Tuesday, September 29 (September 29) A civilian cargo spacecraft took off from Virginia for scientific experiments, Estee Lauder’s skin care, New space toilet.

Known as the Cygnus NG-14, the mission will deliver 7,624 pounds (3,458 kg) of cargo in the 14th flight for Northrop Grumman’s robotic Cygnus spacecraft, the 13th mission of the resupply ship International space station. Cygnus is launched on top of the Antares rocket on September 29 at 10:27 PM EDT (September 30 at 027 am GMT) at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

