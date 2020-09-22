NASA plans to land first woman on the moon by 2024

Artemis is named after the Greek moon goddess and twin sisters of Apollo. NASA’s Apollo 11 mission succeeded in landing the first humans on the moon on July 20, 1969.

According to NASA communications director Bettina Inclán, only 12 humans, all males, walked on the moon, all Americans. All 12 men were Americans.

Inclán told CNN in a statement that “the last man walked the moon in 1972”. “There are no women walking on the surface of the moon.”

In December 2017, President Donald Trump Space Policy Guidelines 1 , NASA, for the first time since 1972, requested that humans be sent to the moon for “long-term exploration and use” and missions to other planets.

NASA said it hopes more exploration of the moon will help the United States build a strategic position in space and grow international partnerships.

The $1 billion budget will be used directly to develop a commercial lunar system that will bring humans to the lunar surface, NASA said.

The $651 million dividend will be used to support the Orion spacecraft and the rockets Boeing is making for its lunar missions (Space Launch System or SLS). NASA has already spent at least $11.9 billion on SLS, which is expected to be ready by December 2017.

NASA says the spacecraft is complete and that the core stage and four attached rockets are undergoing final testing in preparation for the “fatal hot fire test this fall.”

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is expected to launch in 2021 in two test flights around the moon without an astronaut. However, NASA plans to send robots that use commercial delivery services to “send dozens of new scientific research and technology demonstrations” twice a month in 2021.

Artemis II is set to launch in 2023, with astronauts ready and Artemis III ready to return the astronauts to the lunar surface.

Astronauts will wear modern space suits that allow greater flexibility and movement than the space suits used by other Apollo-era astronauts, and they will be tasked with collecting samples and conducting various scientific experiments for nearly seven days. “

The Artemis program will search for and potentially extract resources such as water that can be converted into other usable resources such as oxygen and fuel, and NASA hopes to develop new mobility features that will allow astronauts to explore new areas of the moon. I hope.