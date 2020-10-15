NASA prepares to collect asteroid samples on deep space OSIRIS-REx mission next week

NASA currently has an orbit orbiting the asteroid Bennu, about 200 million miles from Earth, and a real-time streaming attempt to collect samples from the next major surface will be made.

The mission called OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) was developed to increase understanding of the risk of asteroid impact and to study how planets and life in space began. After two years of deep space travel, Benu’s surface has been extensively studied by orbit since arriving in 2018 to prepare for a historic mission. If successful, the spacecraft will land on an asteroid and collect a 2.1 ounce sample that will be returned to Earth in 2023.

“Bennu contains material from the early solar system and may contain molecular precursors to life and Earth’s oceans.” NASA Present a live stream detailed. “The asteroid is as tall as the Empire State Building and has the potential to threaten Earth in the second half of the next century. One in 2,700 is likely to affect Earth during a close approach.”

NASA’s Live Webcast of Events kicks off on Tuesday, October 20th at 6:12pm EST. Press briefings and other social media activities start at 1pm EDT and take place on October 19th.

OK. It’s time to get into the zone… You need to collect at least 2oz (60g) of Bennu’s surface material on the day of TAG, but you have the opportunity to collect up to 2kg (4.4lbs). 😱 Looks like I have to wait. And look… Everything is part of the journey #ToBennuAndBack pic.twitter.com/c8EgYofjrA — NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 14, 2020

The OSIRIS-REx, which is about 20 feet long, 10 feet high, and with an extended solar panel, has a two-part system that collects asteroid samples. The first is an articulated robotic arm with a sampler head that extends to the surface and collects Legolis with the Touch-And-Go sample collection mechanism (TAGSAM). Second, the Sample Return Capsule (SRC) protects the asteroid Legolis and acts as a container with a heat shield and parachute that can re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. This mission is the first for NASA. Its predecessor Hayabusa Mission in Japan It’s back from the 2010 asteroid sample.

TAG has 6 days left. TAG has 6 days left! Mark your calendar and go on an adventure with me and my team on October 20th. The live broadcast starts at 5pm EST and the touchdown is scheduled at 6:12pm EST. More details and events: https://t.co/GZmHW4lV2C pic.twitter.com/4aLUPGX4gP — NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 14, 2020

NASA has been working hard through the deep space mission for the past 10 years. Most recently, the agency’s Insight Lander I made progress by studying “Marsquakes” After arriving on Mars in 2018. Perseverance, the latest Mars rover, We are on our way to the red planet where we will collect our own samples. Returning from earth to earth for future missions. This mission also includes testing of the first rotating ships attempting to fly on other planets.

Another mission similar to OSIRIS-REx is NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft, which will be aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in July 2021. DART Will hit the asteroid Didimos in 2022, And the European Space Agency’s orbital line will be headed for an asteroid in 2023 to study the effects of events on space objects. The data collected provides detailed analysis from DART’s real-time asteroid deflection experiment to help you plan your planetary defense.