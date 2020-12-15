Home science NASA puts together an image of miraculous black holes

NASA puts together an image of miraculous black holes

Dec 15, 2020
Supermassive black holes are very large black holes that are millions of times larger than the Sun.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared images of two amazing black holes merging, and it has received a lot of comments on social media.

The official Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Laboratory shared a couple of pictures that showed two amazing black holes in the merging process.

According to the post, the black holes located on the Galaxy NGC 6240 are 3,000 light-years apart, and together they form a giant black hole that is now millions of years old.

According to a blog post by the lab, the merging process began about 30 million years ago

The blog post also states that pairs of huge black holes in the merging process are expected to be the most powerful sources of gravitational waves in the universe.

The Chandra X-ray Laboratory is a telescope designed to detect X-ray emissions from the hottest parts of the universe, such as exploding stars, galaxies, and objects orbiting black holes.

The telescope, which orbits at 139,000 km, was launched by NASA in 1999 during the SDS-93 spacecraft in Colombia.

