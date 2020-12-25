NASA Quantum Teleportation Announces Success

A few years ago, thinking about teleportation was a fantasy. In fact, with the evolution of technology, as we show you every day, some things are possible and achievable, with the research behind it and the scientists willing to do it.

By 2020, NASA will have continuous quantum teleportation over long distances.

Quantum is one step closer to the Internet

This may seem like a lie, but the quantum Internet is a little closer to becoming a reality. This is due to the significant improvement made by NASA. In fact, it includes the mind from a team of researchers Caltech, Do the energy sector Fermilab, Gives AT&T, Gives Harvard University, Do Jet Propulsion Lab Yes NASA Yes University of Calgary.

As shared, the team was able to teleport qubits Photons. Also, it was able to cover about 27 miles (approximately 43.4523 kilometers) of fiber optic cable.

Despite previous attempts to telephone quantum information this novelty is different from the first time it has been possible for such a long distance.

Therefore, the experiment was carried out using equipment that is compatible with existing telecommunications infrastructure and emerging quantum technologies. In fact, if possible and according to the researchers, this initiative would unleash a realistic basis for a more reliable quantum Internet.

Quantum teleportation will usher in a new era of communication

As published in the newspaper Become a PRX, Scientists were able to send quid - which works by replacing traditional bits with quantum bits - about 27 miles of fiber optic cable.

In addition, the researchers had the opportunity to experiment through two separate networks, achieving more than 90 percent reliability. Moreover, they claim that this event will usher in a new era of communication. If it is used successfully to create a quantum web service, it will revolutionize data storage and computer.

We are very excited to move to the next level using the knowledge and technologies of this work to deploy quantum networks.

Revealed Panagiotis spendsoris, head of the Quantum Science Project at Fermilab.

Although this quantum network teleportation is the result of hard work and perseverance, long-term research and development work is still ahead.

