NASA robot takes selfie with lots of French name on Mars

Robot Curiosity, who has been on Mars for eight years, took a “selfie” photo of a rocky mountain named after a mountain in the French village of Nontron. This photo was taken in March and released this Tuesday, March 30, by NASA.

This is the most recent record of Curiosity (“Curiosity” in Portuguese) on the Red Planet. According to the Mars calendar, this robot has been running for more than three thousand days. On this planet, there will be 25 hours every day. The “selfie” shows the robot in front of a rocky mountain, about six meters high, and made of a clay object.

A mountain in southeastern France was nicknamed “Mont Merco” by the same name. In fact, the entire area explored by Curiosity derives its name from the French village of Nontron. A team from the US space agency NASA has discovered nontronite on Mars, a type of clay mineral.

Mont Merco Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

“Surface work gives nicknames to markers in order to provide mission team members with a common way of representing rocks, soil, and other interesting geographical features,” NASA said in a statement.

For a “selfie” to be successful, a simple “flash” is not enough. The post contains dozens of photos: 60 pictures taken by the robotic hand and 11 pictures taken of the robot’s “head”.

In addition to “Selby”, Curiosity provided Earth with some extensive images of Mars. Without first taking the ore sample for future analysis. An “extra” that will allow NASA scientists to explore the sediment layers of “Mont Merco” in more depth.