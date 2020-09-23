Home science NASA shares a symphony of stars by turning telescope data into beautiful, memorable music — RT World News

Sep 23, 2020 0 Comments
Not content to blow the hearts of the world with amazing images of our universe, NASA created a celestial symphony by taking data from a telescope observing the galactic center of the Milky Way.

NASA regularly takes digital data from distant telescopes and turns them into stunning images. This image is a composite of light and radiation of various wavelengths that cannot be seen by the human eye.

In an effort to outdo themselves, the NASA boffins have taken things to the next level and’noise’ the stars. Create a short space concert using the same digital telescope data.

Sonification is the process by which data in the form of binary codes or 1s and 0s is converted into sound rather than an image.



To contextualize the information, NASA has created an audiovisual enjoyment where pitch and volume are controlled by the position and intensity of stars found in images of the galactic center.

Stars and individual bright lights are assigned individual notes, and clouds of gas and dust create an atmospheric drone sound that evolves as the pieces progress from left to right across the image.

Naturally, this work ends when it hits 4 million solar mass black holes Sagittarius A*. A short piece of audio covers an area of ​​our galaxy that spans about 400 light years.

About 26,000 light-years from Earth, the Galactic Gala is made up of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, and the’Performance’ of the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

READ  Researchers Create a 'Time Tree' Displaying How Flowering Plants Came to Dominate Earth

Each telescope uses its own’instrument’ linked to the data it collects.

Hubble encapsulates the energy domain of the star-forming galaxy in a delicate pizzicato string.

Spitzer’plays’ a subtle infrared spectrum, echoing a glowing cloud of dust for everyone to hear.

Finally, Chandra’sings’ a fascinating X-ray of ultra-hot gas from a supernova explosion.

The project also produced the remnants of the supernova explosion Cassiopeia A and an ultrasonic version of the world famous image’Pillar of Creation’.

