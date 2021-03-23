Home Tech NASA shares the first photo of the Mars helicopter

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
A NASA It is hoped that the first flight to Mars will soon be carried out by a small ingenious helicopter carried by the Perseverance Rover. Was to give the first scene of the flight NASA Shared a photo on the mission’s Twitter page.

“The junk shield has been removed, here is the first view of the helicopter. It is stored on its side and is safe to fold, so make sure to reverse origami before placing it down. Before that, I was on my way to the selected ‘helipad’ a little further awayncia From here ”, you can read this on the social networking page.

It is believed that NASA Will be ready to take the first flight with ingenuity in the first week April. For the time being, however, confirmation is still a foregone conclusion because the success of this work depends on other conditions.

