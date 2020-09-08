NASA unveils dazzling new images of galaxies, stars and supernova remnants

NASA/CXC/SAO, NASA/STScI, NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSC, ESO/NAOJ/NRAO, NRAO/AUI/NSF, NASA/CXC/SAO/PSU and NASA/ESA



NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory It is a superpower telescope named after the Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. There is a history that has provided amazing astronomical discoveries. It provided the first light image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. In 2000, high school students used data from telescopes to discover neutron stars in supernova remnants. IC 443.

Now it has helped create dazzling images of galaxies, stars, planetary nebulae and supernova remnants.

You risk saying something obvious: the space is pretty rough.

To be clear, these images do not necessarily represent what the human eye can see. They have been consolidated using data from Chandra as well as several other sources. They take the “multi-wavelength” approach NASA calls, using data spanning a wide spectrum from radio waves to gamma rays.

Let’s take a look at them all.

M82

X-ray: NASA/CXC; Optical: NASA / STScI



Not to be confused with the sick French band M83, NASA says the M82 is a “toward the earth” galaxy.

Abel 2744

NASA / CXC; Optical: NASA / STScI



Galaxy cluster image using data from Chandra and Hubble Telescopes.

Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A)

Radio: ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO), P. Cigan and R. Indebetouw; NRAO/AUI/NSF, B. Saxton; X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/PSU/K. Frank et al.; Optical: NASA / STScI



Probably the roughest image. According to NASA, this is an image of one of the “brightest supernova explosions of centuries.”

And Karina

NASA / CXC; UV/Optical: NASA/STScI; Combined images: NASA/ESA/N. Smith (University of Arizona), J. Morese (BoldlyGo Instituts) and A. Pagan



NASA describes Eta Carinae as “a volatile system containing two giant stars orbiting each other closely.”

Wagon wheel galaxy

X-ray: NASA/CXC; Optical: NASA / STScI



When Fritz Zwicky discovered this galaxy in 1941, he said it was “one of the most complex structures awaiting explanations based on stellar dynamics.” Its diameter is 150,000 light years.

Spiral nebula

X-ray: NASA/CXC; UV: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SSC; Optics: NASA / STScI (M. Meixner) / ESA / NRAO (TA Rector); Infrared: NASA / JPL-Caltech / K. Su



Although it looks like a giant eyeball, the Spiral Nebula is actually a star that runs out of fuel. Obviously this is what could happen to our sun in 5 billion years.