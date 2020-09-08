Home science NASA unveils dazzling new images of galaxies, stars and supernova remnants

NASA unveils dazzling new images of galaxies, stars and supernova remnants

Sep 08, 2020 0 Comments
NASA unveils dazzling new images of galaxies, stars and supernova remnants

NASA/CXC/SAO, NASA/STScI, NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSC, ESO/NAOJ/NRAO, NRAO/AUI/NSF, NASA/CXC/SAO/PSU and NASA/ESA

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory It is a superpower telescope named after the Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. There is a history that has provided amazing astronomical discoveries. It provided the first light image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. In 2000, high school students used data from telescopes to discover neutron stars in supernova remnants. IC 443.

Now it has helped create dazzling images of galaxies, stars, planetary nebulae and supernova remnants.

You risk saying something obvious: the space is pretty rough.

To be clear, these images do not necessarily represent what the human eye can see. They have been consolidated using data from Chandra as well as several other sources. They take the “multi-wavelength” approach NASA calls, using data spanning a wide spectrum from radio waves to gamma rays.

Let’s take a look at them all.

M82

m82

X-ray: NASA/CXC; Optical: NASA / STScI

Not to be confused with the sick French band M83, NASA says the M82 is a “toward the earth” galaxy.

Abel 2744

Abel

NASA / CXC; Optical: NASA / STScI

Galaxy cluster image using data from Chandra and Hubble Telescopes.

Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A)

Supa Nova

Radio: ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO), P. Cigan and R. Indebetouw; NRAO/AUI/NSF, B. Saxton; X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/PSU/K. Frank et al.; Optical: NASA / STScI

Probably the roughest image. According to NASA, this is an image of one of the “brightest supernova explosions of centuries.”

And Karina

and

NASA / CXC; UV/Optical: NASA/STScI; Combined images: NASA/ESA/N. Smith (University of Arizona), J. Morese (BoldlyGo Instituts) and A. Pagan

NASA describes Eta Carinae as “a volatile system containing two giant stars orbiting each other closely.”

Wagon wheel galaxy

Archive-Cart Wheel

X-ray: NASA/CXC; Optical: NASA / STScI

When Fritz Zwicky discovered this galaxy in 1941, he said it was “one of the most complex structures awaiting explanations based on stellar dynamics.” Its diameter is 150,000 light years.

Spiral nebula

spiral

X-ray: NASA/CXC; UV: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SSC; Optics: NASA / STScI (M. Meixner) / ESA / NRAO (TA Rector); Infrared: NASA / JPL-Caltech / K. Su

Although it looks like a giant eyeball, the Spiral Nebula is actually a star that runs out of fuel. Obviously this is what could happen to our sun in 5 billion years.

READ  NASA's Juno Spacecraft Normally takes 1st Photos of Jupiter Moon Ganymede's North Pole

You May Also Like

London as it was in the Middle Triassic 220 million years ago. (Ancient Earth)

New interactive map showing where your home was on Earth 500 million years ago

Leading scientists team up to create astronomy courses at home.

Leading scientists team up to create astronomy courses at home.

The simulation shows what dark matter would look like if we could see it.

The simulation shows what dark matter would look like if we could see it.

Hubble Captures Stunning Images of Swan Supernova Explosion Wave-RT World News

Hubble Captures Stunning Images of Swan Supernova Explosion Wave-RT World News

The moon'melts down' and scientists are stunned

The moon’melts down’ and scientists are stunned

Dark matter halo magnification

Dark matter halo magnification

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *