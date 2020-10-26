Home science NASA’interesting crescent’ discovery: start time, how to listen

NASA’interesting crescent’ discovery: start time, how to listen

Oct 26, 2020 0 Comments
Buckle it up for “exciting new discoveries about the moon.” NASA foreshadowed an upcoming teleconference to share the results. Infrared Astronomy Stratospheric Observatory (Sophia), a plane with a telescope. “This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the moon to support space exploration.” The agency said in a statement Wednesday.

NASA doesn’t provide much details for the announcement, but Live audio broadcast of media teleconferences via NASA Live website on Monday, October 26 at 9am Pacific Time.

Sofia is a high-flying custom 747 aircraft. “Flying over 99% of the air’s obscured water vapor, SOFIA can observe in infrared wavelengths and capture phenomena not visible with visible light,” NASA said.

NASA was busy investigating the ice around the lunar Antarctica, It can be a valuable resource on the field when astronauts live and work around the moon. that much The space agency is also interested in the lava tube.A wide cave that can provide a hideout for humans to visit.

We’ll have to wait for the announcement to get all the interesting details, but there are probably a few topics we didn’t cover. Don’t expect bombs for extraterrestrial creatures or cheese, despite funny speculations on social media.


