NASA’s 2020 Mars rover can patience to track the journey to the Red Planet.

NASA’s Mars 2020 Patience Rover Go to Mars in real time.

The interactive NASA web application Eyes on the Solar System shows where patience lies as the rover moves millions of miles over the next few months. Launched on July 30th, the rover is scheduled to land inside Mars. Crater lake February 18, 2021.

“The eye of the solar system visualizes the same trajectory data that the navigation team uses to map patience to Mars,” said Fernando Abilleira, Mars 2020 Mission Design and Navigation Manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. Said in a statement . “If you want to join us on our journey, it must be there.”

If you use the app You can find here , At any time, you can track the remaining distance between Perseverance and Mars, see Perseverance up close and compare the size of the spacecraft to the size of the Juno, Voyager 1, or other NASA rover. Parker Solar Probe . According to the statement, you can be patient and be able to fly formations or check the relative speed between Earth and Mars or other objects such as why the asteroid Pluto.

“All of our orbital assets go around Mars curiosity In the same statement, JPL’s Director of Visualization Technology and Applications Development Jon Nelson said, “New data and images about the Red Planet are always appearing on the surface of InSight. Recently, through the eyes of the solar system, Mars has not seen Mars.

After Patience has landed, the probe will find traces of habitable environments on Mars and traces of past microbes. The rover is also designed to collect Series of samples Future missions can bring them back to Earth and carry Mars helicopters. Called Ingenuity , This will be the first rotating ship to fly on another planet.

