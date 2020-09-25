NASA’s New $23 Million Space Toilet Ready to Launch

NASA opens a new space toilet International space station Next week, astronauts can test before being used for future missions to the Moon or Mars.

The $23 million toilet system Universal waste management system (UWMS) is 65% smaller, 40% lighter and able to support a larger crew than the toilets currently in use by the space station. The toilet is launched into the space station. Take the Northrop Grumman Cygnus Cargo Capsule September 29 as part of a routine resupply mission.

Upon arriving at the space station, astronauts test how the new toilet works in the station’s microgravity environment. The system is currently installed adjacent to the toilet. Node 3 of the space station , Melissa McKinley, Project Manager for NASA Advanced Exploration Systems Logistics Reduction, spoke at a press conference Thursday (September 24).

Expedition 63 astronaut Chris Cassidy And Ivan Vagner began preparing for the delivery of the space toilet. The crew of the Orbit Lab Canadarm2 robotic arm To catch the Cygnus spacecraft According to declaration From the space agency.

“The toilet is designed for exploration, Old space flight toilet design McKinley told a press conference: “The biggest key to exploration design is to optimize the use of mass and power, a very important component of spacecraft design.”

Annotated view of NASA’s new universal waste management system for the International Space Station. (Image source: NASA)

The space toilet’s luxury design includes a urine funnel and seat made to be more accommodating for a female crew. It also features a 3D-printed titanium double fan separator developed by Collins Aerospace, and instead of gravity, it creates a powerful airflow that helps draw astronauts’ urine and feces into the toilet.

The titanium design also improves on existing pretreatment systems used for collection and processing. Astronaut urine Before being treated and recycled for recycled water.

A member of the NASA team demonstrates lifting the urine hose from the cradle position, as used by the crew. A funnel (not shown) is attached to the open end of this hose and can be easily replaced or removed for disinfection. (Image source: NASA)

The height of the UWMS is roughly 28 inches (71 centimeters), similar to the compact toilets used in motorhomes, McKinley said at the conference. Toilets have an automatic starting system, not on and off switches like electric current. Toilet model On the space station.

The new system will be used routinely by the space station’s crew and will be tested over the next three years to make sure everything is working as planned. Prior to launch, the system was tested in an environment designed to simulate a space station, NASA officials said.