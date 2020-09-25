Home science NASA’s New $23 Million Space Toilet Ready to Launch

NASA’s New $23 Million Space Toilet Ready to Launch

Sep 26, 2020 0 Comments
NASA's New $23 Million Space Toilet Ready to Launch

NASA opens a new space toilet International space station Next week, astronauts can test before being used for future missions to the Moon or Mars.

The $23 million toilet system Universal waste management system (UWMS) is 65% smaller, 40% lighter and able to support a larger crew than the toilets currently in use by the space station. The toilet is launched into the space station. Take the Northrop Grumman Cygnus Cargo Capsule September 29 as part of a routine resupply mission.

READ  Researchers determine the historical enzyme that makes entire body odor so strong

You May Also Like

Rare'Earthgrazer' meteorite pops back into space from Earth's atmosphere-RT World News

Rare’Earthgrazer’ meteorite pops back into space from Earth’s atmosphere-RT World News

Astronomers discover a lunar rocket booster from the 60s that could return to Earth

Astronomers discover a lunar rocket booster from the 60s that could return to Earth

3-mile-wide Australian meteorite crater formed 100 million years ago

Stainless steel's origins go back almost 1,000 years before we realized it.

Stainless steel’s origins go back almost 1,000 years before we realized it.

A mysterious circle in the desert explained by Alan Turing's theory 70 years ago

A mysterious circle in the desert explained by Alan Turing’s theory 70 years ago

NASA wants a big budget increase for its lunar plans. Is Congress biting?

NASA wants a big budget increase for its lunar plans. Is Congress biting?

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *